This page is a regularly updated live feed of the best Apple Trackpad deals available today. The original Apple Trackpad was released in 2010, and came just in silver (aluminium). It can be used instead of a traditional mouse or alongside it based on your preference. There are varying models of the Trackpad now, and the second gen Apple Trackpad comes in black and has edge to edge coverage of useable surface - a larger surface than the first Gen. It also has the haptic click effect and is a lot more responsive than the first Gen. You don't need batteries to power it up either – simply use the included USB-C to lightning cable to charge up your trackpad and much like the Apple magic mouse, a full charge will last you several weeks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO