Save $200 in the best iPad Pro 12.9 deal yet
Maybe it's due to rumours of new iPad Pros coming soon, but right now Amazon has a series of iPad Pro 12.9 deals that take last year's powerful M1-chipped tablet down to the lowest price we've ever seen for the starting configurations. The 128GB WiFi iPad Pro 12.9 is reduced from $1,099 to $899.99 (opens in new tab), a saving of $199.
The Logitech G Cloud is here – and gamers aren't sure what to think
Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the much-rumoured Switch Pro for years now, with the darned thing yet to materialise in any way, shape or form. In the meantime, rival brands have been jumping on the handheld hype train – and the latest passenger is, somewhat surprisingly, Logitech.
The best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller prices
If you want to play the Switch like a pro, finding a low Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price might make you a winner. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles out there, but not everyone wants to use the standard Joy-Cons controllers, and if you're one of them, and want to have a more pro feel to your on-the-go-gaming, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is ideal.
The best Apple Trackpad deals in October 2022
This page is a regularly updated live feed of the best Apple Trackpad deals available today. The original Apple Trackpad was released in 2010, and came just in silver (aluminium). It can be used instead of a traditional mouse or alongside it based on your preference. There are varying models of the Trackpad now, and the second gen Apple Trackpad comes in black and has edge to edge coverage of useable surface - a larger surface than the first Gen. It also has the haptic click effect and is a lot more responsive than the first Gen. You don't need batteries to power it up either – simply use the included USB-C to lightning cable to charge up your trackpad and much like the Apple magic mouse, a full charge will last you several weeks.
The best Apple Watch Ultra prices in October 2022
Let's be honest – finding rock-bottom Apple Watch Ultra prices right now just isn't realistic, as the über-Apple Watch was only released on 23 September 2022, and boasts some of the best features of any Apple Watch to date. First of all, let's look at those features. The...
The best LG CX OLED TV deals in October 2022
The LG CX OLED TV was, until very recently, one of LG's best, and one of the best OLED TVs around. And though it may have been surpassed by LG's own C1 and C2 models, we still think the very best LG CX deals are well worth your consideration, as the TV offers so much to so many users, whether that's film buffs or gamers.
PS5 wins games console of the year in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
It's day three of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 and we turn our attention to the Gaming category. In this Gaming category of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 our judges voted on a number of categories with entries nominated by you, our audience. We've covered video games on Creative Bloq...
Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda HDD review
This light, compact and well-made external hard drive for PC, Mac and gaming consoles has a couple of clever features, including a customisable LED. But really, it's the Spider-Man artwork that's the star here. If you want fast transfer speeds you're better off with an SSD, and if you just want a hard drive, there are cheaper ones available. Marvel fans, though, will find a lot to love here.
GTA 6 leak: Gamers rally round Rockstar after 'biggest hack in history'
The GTA 6 leak has been confirmed as real, and it's big. In fact, it could be the biggest security breach in gaming history. But while publisher Rockstar Games battles to take down stolen content, it says the delay won't delay the game and figures in the gaming sector have offered words of support.
Looks like Apple's new iPad Pro models were just leaked by Logitech
The Apple September event is pretty much a given these days, and as expected, we were introduced to a bunch of new iPhone and Apple Watch models this month. Less guaranteed is an event in October or November – but if it does happen, Logitech may have just accidentally revealed what we can expect to see.
iPhone 14 Pro Max review
The new iPhone 14 Pro Max is everything most people will need from their top-tier Apple phone. It looks expensive, has a defining visual feature – that Dynamic Island, and everything from the screen to the camera, its interface, battery life, and performance all do a great job. The phone does have some quirks; not everyone will love Apple's take on the always-on display and we're not sure why the Lightning connector is back, but it's still an excellent package – albeit an expensive one.
Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?
Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 (2022) review: All-round visual performer
The new HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 (2022) is a great all-round package for the money. The 16-inch OLED touchscreen is nothing short of stellar, you get 2-in-1 tablet functionality, a bundled input pen with Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 support, a decent 12th Gen Intel CPU and Intel’s intriguing new Arc graphics, plus great battery life, all for a surprisingly appealing price. Granted the sound quality kind of sucks and HP needs to improve its basic software configuration a bit. But there’s too much to like for those details to spoil what is a really appealing value proposition.
I'm already scared of the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra
Amidst all of the exciting announcements from Apple this month, there was one tragic omission. Okay, tragic's a bit strong – but my small hands really liked the iPhone mini. Alas, the diminutive device is no more, with Apple going all-in on bigger screens. And it sounds like the trend is set to continue.
Apple MacBook Air (M2) wins big in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
We kick-off the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week with our first category, laptops. As you can imagine this was a heavily contested series of awards, with Apple, HP, Asus and other brands locking horns to win. We have reviews and buying guides for most of the laptops and types...
Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
Adonit Neo Pro review: A sophisticated stylus for writers
Squint and you may mistake the Adonit Neo Pro for an Apple Pencil, borrowing not only its design but also one of its best features from the second generation - magnetic charging. In fact, there’s very little this stylus hasn’t borrowed from the Apple Pencil, with the rather important exception of pressure sensitivity, which explains the significant price difference. However, this omission means the Adonit Neo Pro shouldn’t be the first choice for digital artists.
Amazon to overshadow Black Friday with 'Prime Early Access Sale' event
Following wide-spread rumours, today Amazon has announced it will be hosting a second retail event this year, the brand new (if not brilliantly-named) Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Perhaps in an attempt to preempt the huge retail interest in November's Black Friday November, and also maybe just because it's got stacks of products that it wants to shift, it's the first time Amazon has conducted two massive retail events in one year. It'll run from 11-12 October.
DALL-E 2 users can now edit real human faces, and they're going wild
The AI art generator DALL-E 2 has become something of a household name in a short space of time, and it continues to roll out game-changing features. It's already stunned us with its ability to create photorealistic images of people who don't exist, and now users can do the same with real people. OpenAI, the makers of the software are now letting people use the platform to edit real faces.
