In the 2004 American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox, trailing 3-0 to the New York Yankees after three games, called upon starting pitcher Derek Lowe to stop the bleeding in Game 4. While he didn't get the win, he held the Yankees to three runs on six hits, and the Sox went on to win in extras. They extended the series to Game 7 in the Bronx, where Lowe was called upon again, this time on just two days rest.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO