Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Tiafoe: 'I’m Super Curious To See Where I Can Take This Tennis Thing'
Frances Tiafoe returns to Tokyo on the back of the biggest month of his tennis career, as he followed a run to the US Open semi-finals with two memorable Laver Cup wins — a doubles victory against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Swiss’ final professional match, and an event-clinching triumph for Team World against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. And the two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973.
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Emma Raducanu defeated by Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Agel Open in the first round after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina will now move on and face either Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova or Victoria Azarenka in the second round with third seed Anett Kontaveit a potential quarter-final opponent.
"The media has not been very nice to me because there is an agenda" - Djokovic slams media
Novak Djokovic slammed the media for pushing an agenda against him because of some choices he made in the past. Novak has come under a lot of public scrutinies because of his stance on not getting the virus vaccine. On the same grounds, the Serb was denied entry to the US Open and was deported back to Serbia before the Australian Open.
‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub
Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
David beats Goliath: Aussie basketball team becomes the first-ever to beat an NBA side in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history
The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot to the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] by becoming the first Aussie team to beat an NBA side in history on Monday. Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope...
Fred Couples: This is my key feel for an ‘effortless’ golf swing
Fred Couples turned 63 this week, but watching his silky tempo never gets old. As golfers, we might not be able to hit the same positions pros do, but no matter our move, we can—in theory at least—aspire to swing with the same tempo. Couples’ tempo has been...
Derrick Rose Kept It Real When Asked If He Felt Like His Old Self Now That He’s Healthy: “The Reality Is I'm 33, Turning 34 Tomorrow. That Guy That I Used To Be…Had An Ego. I Been Killed That Ego A Long Time Ago.”
Derrick Rose's story is one that fills you with sadness every time it comes to your mind. Things weren't supposed to turn out this way for the youngest MVP in NBA history, who seemed destined to be one of the greats of the game. Fate, unfortunately, had different ideas as Rose would be ravaged by injuries for much of his career from 2012.
NBA・
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal make history in ATP Rankings
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal made history together yesterday when they emerged as number one and number two in the world. This week marks the first time since August 7th 2000 that two players from the same nation have been ranked number one and number two on the ATP Ranking. They are Carlos Alcaraz who sits at number one and Rafael Nadal who returned to number two.
World Series champ Derek Lowe on taking down Annika Sorenstam and what's bothering him about the Aaron Judge home-run chase
In the 2004 American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox, trailing 3-0 to the New York Yankees after three games, called upon starting pitcher Derek Lowe to stop the bleeding in Game 4. While he didn't get the win, he held the Yankees to three runs on six hits, and the Sox went on to win in extras. They extended the series to Game 7 in the Bronx, where Lowe was called upon again, this time on just two days rest.
