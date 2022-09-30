Read full article on original website
Clinton Township trustees reject Civic Center repair bid
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Board of Trustees unanimously voted to reject the bid for the Civic Center’s parking lot repair project at its Monday, Sept. 26, meeting. The township received one bid for the work from Birmingham Sealcoat of Oxford Township, and the total cost of...
Market Days event is latest step in improving Prince Drewry Park
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Held on Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, the Prince Drewry Park Market Days bring together local entrepreneurs and artisans to sell their goods within the community. “We are going to be hosting about 40 vendors at the park that are local businesses and entrepreneurs,...
Meet the candidates running for state House District 8
LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
Care facilities put out call for volunteers and staff
METRO DETROIT — Many hospice and assisted living facilities are putting out a call for volunteers and staff to help them care for those in need. Alana Knoppow, the volunteer manager for Hospice of Michigan, as well as Arbor Hospice, said that the volunteer rates have plummeted since the pandemic and have yet to rise again.
Comedy night to help families meet basic furniture needs
METRO DETROIT — Local residents are invited to enjoy a night of laughs for a serious cause. The nonprofit Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan will host its 12th annual comedy night fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. Tickets cost $75 per person and include a buffet dinner, live auction and 50/50 raffle, as well as a comedy show.
