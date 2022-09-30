Read full article on original website
Organization tool earns statewide grant for Parcells teachers
GROSSE POINTE FARMS/WOODS — It might sound like a simple thing, but a folder is making a world of difference for fifth graders at one Grosse Pointe public school. A 10-in-1 folder that had been used successfully with fifth graders at Maire Elementary School in the past was something that three teachers at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to try with their fifth graders when they saw students struggling to stay organized. Fifth graders used to be in the elementary schools but were shifted into middle school about three years ago, when the Grosse Pointe Public School System closed a couple of schools to address budgetary issues.
Cities prepare for Halloween season with downtown events
OAKLAND COUNTY — Local cities in Oakland County are preparing to put on their Halloween events and give residents and children a chance to show off their costumes, get candy and have fun. Ferndale. From Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, the Ferndale Downtown Development Authority will be hosting its...
Art show, auction to shine light on foster care services
SOUTHFIELD — Local artists will perform dance, poetry, songs, music and more at an upcoming event that will highlight awareness for those receiving foster care services, as well as those aging out of the system, with the goal of driving more resources their way. Fostering the Arts 2, organized...
Pleasant Ridge reviewing installation of lights at dog park
PLEASANT RIDGE — Pleasant Ridge is looking into installing lights at its dog park at Gainsboro Park. At its Sept. 13 meeting, the City Commission held a discussion on putting in lights at the dog park, which is located at the north end of Gainsboro Park. According to City Manager James Breuckman, Pleasant Ridge received a petition from residents to add lights at the dog park so that the area can be used for longer periods of time.
Grosse Pointe Farms master plan recommendations expected this month
GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Master plan recommendations from Grosse Pointe Farms’ planning consultants with McKenna Associates are expected to be made during the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Paul Urbiel, a senior principal planner with McKenna Associates, said they had been doing a technical...
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
Gleaners Food Bank begins new partnership with Oakland County Farmers Market
OAKLAND COUNTY — Gleaners Community Food Bank will begin a new biweekly food giveaway in collaboration with the Oakland County Farmers Market beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19. The distribution events will give out healthy and preservable food items to anyone who needs a hand with their regular groceries. “We’ve worked...
Comedy night to help families meet basic furniture needs
METRO DETROIT — Local residents are invited to enjoy a night of laughs for a serious cause. The nonprofit Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan will host its 12th annual comedy night fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. Tickets cost $75 per person and include a buffet dinner, live auction and 50/50 raffle, as well as a comedy show.
SHPD officers run through state to fund Special Olympics
STERLING HEIGHTS — When it comes to carrying the torch for people who have special needs, Sterling Heights police officers have been taking no shortcuts. Seven members of the Sterling Heights Police Department recently did just that Sept. 12-16 when they participated in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, a multiday relay race that spans both of the state’s peninsulas.
Young skater and artist wins the Ice Arena Party Room Mural Contest
BIRMINGHAM — Fifteen-year-old Maddie Gold has spent the last 12 years skating and making memories at the Birmingham Ice Sports Arena. Now, she has used her passion for art to create a mural to be displayed in the arena’s studio party room. This spring, the Birmingham Ice Sports...
Troy Historic Village offers up its spookiest displays
The Troy Historic Village will host its Curious and Macabre Lantern Tour Oct. 28 with a lantern tour of many of its most unusual and grim inclusions. Among the items featured on Troy Historic Village’s Curious and Macabre Lantern Tour are hair wreaths, commemorative wreaths made with the tresses of a deceased loved one fashioned into flowers and other lacelike shapes that were commonly created during the Victorian era.
Local Ironman women strive to compete
ROCHESTER — In a commitment that consists of competing in one of the most difficult competitions in the world, four local women have strived to not only set goals, but inspire others along the way. “Tell me I can’t do it and let me prove you wrong,” Tara Berens...
New Village business to serve fresh baked goods and cider
GROSSE POINTE CITY — For anyone who likes fresh cupcakes, cider, doughnuts and bagels, a new business with all those things — and more — is coming to The Village this fall. Bakehouse 46 will be opening in the next few weeks at 17118 Kercheval Ave. in...
No threats found following lockdown at Stoney Creek High
ROCHESTER HILLS — Claims of weapons on campus at Stoney Creek High School Sept. 20 were “unfounded,” according to officials. The school was put on lockdown after the alarm system was “inadvertently activated” sometime around 11:48 a.m., according to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Meet the candidates running for state House District 8
LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
De La Salle students give it a clean sweep
WARREN — The 160 football players at De La Salle Collegiate High School were on a mission Sept. 16. They met up at Woodside Bible Church in Warren, and grabbed some garbage bags, rakes and brooms, and cleaned up several neighborhoods throughout the city. In groups, and with several...
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100 years
BIRMINGHAM — The week of Oct. 9 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week for the National Fire Protection Association. The NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week since 1922, and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance. It is now the longest-running public health observance in the nation.
Bloomfield Hills amends estate sale ordinance
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Estate sales can now last for three consecutive days, among other changes decided on by the Bloomfield Hills City Commission at a Sept. 13 meeting. The proposal to make certain amendments passed 3-1. Mayor Susan McCarthy, City Commissioner Brad Baxter and City Commissioner Lauren Fisher voted in favor of the changes, and Mayor Pro Tem Alice Buckley voted against them.
Woodward Moves project expected to begin this month
FERNDALE — The Woodward Moves project is gearing up to begin this month in Ferndale. During its Sept. 26 meeting, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Lena Stevens gave the City Council an update on the current status of the Woodward Moves project with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Pleasant Ridge.
