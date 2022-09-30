ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF's home game vs. SMU moved to Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Week 5 of the college football season will now extend through Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian.

The American Athletic Conference announced Friday that SMU and UCF would play on Wednesday night. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

SMU’s trip to Orlando was originally scheduled for Saturday but the game was pushed to Sunday earlier in the week because of Hurricane Ian. UCF said Friday that the game was subsequently pushed to Wednesday because of the hurricane’s impact on Orlando and the surrounding areas.

The move to Wednesday was made possible by both team’s schedules. The Mustangs and Knights both are set to be off in Week 6. UCF’s next game after the SMU matchup is Friday, Oct. 13 while SMU plays on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Wednesday game also means there will be an FBS game on Wednesday nights every week of the season outside of Oct. 26.

The AAC matchup was not the only college football game forced to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian. South Carolina’s game against South Carolina State was moved up to Thursday night and the Gamecocks won 50-10. Eastern Washington’s trip to Florida is now set for Noon ET on Sunday after it was pushed back from Saturday. That game will be televised on the SEC Network.

No NFL games were impacted by the hurricane. The NFL announced Thursday that Tampa Bay's home game against Kansas City would go on as scheduled on Sunday night and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

