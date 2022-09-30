Read full article on original website
Related
We went viral for being single moms cohousing together. Things fell apart, and these are lessons I've learned from breaking up a cohousing community.
After the group of single moms shared their story, issues began to arise. Here are the lessons about cohousing one of the moms learned.
poemhunter.com
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change
Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
psychologytoday.com
Can Death Bring You Back to Life?
The practice of memento mori, acting on the Latin phrase that translates to “remember we must die,” can paradoxically wake us up to life. Cultivating a more intimate familiarity with death can help us expand our lives’ metaphoric width and depth. We make life deeper when we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Lesson About Working
they asked me, before I knew what to say, before I knew that the right answer was not “Because I need to feed myself.” Because I need to buy gas, pay off my car loan, and hopefully be able to retire. Because that’s the only way I know to live-to work for someone else. Not someone really, so much as something.
pethelpful.com
Do Squirrels Experience Grief?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner who believes in the power of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to prevent and fight illness. Do squirrels mourn their dead? It's unfortunate that we can't look into the minds of animals and know whether they grieve and how the death of other squirrels affects them. Scientists don't know as much as they'd like to know about whether squirrels mourn when they lose another squirrel.
Daily Californian
A lover's lament: A personal essay
I cannot love as easily as I once did. the longing that once coursed through my veins has fallen prey to the leeches of my sadness, and I have lost the way that I used to see the world. the endless smiles that ripped at the corners of my mouth...
anash.org
Camp Tzeirei Hatmimim Compiles Campers Torah Thoughts
Following a successful summer, a unique Kovetz Haoros, compiling the talmidims original chidushei torah, was published by the camp. In a bid to realize the Rebbe’s wish that the summer be utilized for extra torah learning, Tzeirei Hatmimim Summer Program produced a Kovetz Ho’oros, compiling the talmidim’s own original Torah thoughts on the learning that they had mastered during the overnight camp experience.
My Half-Siblings From My Dad's Affair Want To Meet—What Should I Do?
"I believe our family should remain separate in every way and live our own lives."
poemhunter.com
The Revelation Of Love! Poem by Denis Martindale
At first, there's just an inkling that true love's in the air,. It's like when eyes are twinkling with joys beyond compare!. When someone takes your breath away, when someone steals your heart,. Yet not like those who make your day and then they, too, must part!. True love seems...
Big Brother 24’s Joseph Abdin Is ‘Still Navigating’ Post-Game Relationships, Plans to Support Taylor Hale’s ‘Healing Process’
Joseph Abdin has only been out of the Big Brother world for less than a week, and while he’s being inundated with questions about the experience, he’s hoping fans can understand that he’s focusing on himself and extending support to winner Taylor Hale before taking a deep dive into everything that happened this summer. The attorney, […]
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right Connection
For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” skills that I attained through formal education or work experience. But that all changed one day when — in serving as a primary caregiver for my Mom, I met “The Phone Man” who delivered a very important message.
Opinion: The Angels Were With Me That Day
Here is a story of hope in dire times. That is, I hope this serves as a story of hope in dire times. A few years back, I was in a car accident. But I walked away unscathed, as did all of those who were involved.
National Love People Day
Today, September 30th is National Love People Day! Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, changing the face of the world we live in starts with Love, and that Love has to start somewhere, so why not let it begin with you?
Comments / 0