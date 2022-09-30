ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Park, MI

Meet the candidates running for state House District 8

LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
HAZEL PARK, MI
SHPD officers run through state to fund Special Olympics

STERLING HEIGHTS — When it comes to carrying the torch for people who have special needs, Sterling Heights police officers have been taking no shortcuts. Seven members of the Sterling Heights Police Department recently did just that Sept. 12-16 when they participated in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, a multiday relay race that spans both of the state’s peninsulas.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned

NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
NOVI, MI
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
Organization tool earns statewide grant for Parcells teachers

GROSSE POINTE FARMS/WOODS — It might sound like a simple thing, but a folder is making a world of difference for fifth graders at one Grosse Pointe public school. A 10-in-1 folder that had been used successfully with fifth graders at Maire Elementary School in the past was something that three teachers at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to try with their fifth graders when they saw students struggling to stay organized. Fifth graders used to be in the elementary schools but were shifted into middle school about three years ago, when the Grosse Pointe Public School System closed a couple of schools to address budgetary issues.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Bloomfield Hills amends estate sale ordinance

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Estate sales can now last for three consecutive days, among other changes decided on by the Bloomfield Hills City Commission at a Sept. 13 meeting. The proposal to make certain amendments passed 3-1. Mayor Susan McCarthy, City Commissioner Brad Baxter and City Commissioner Lauren Fisher voted in favor of the changes, and Mayor Pro Tem Alice Buckley voted against them.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
California woman sentenced for attempted encounter with Novi teen

NOVI — A California woman was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court Sept. 29 for attempting to have sex with a teenage boy from Novi in April. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity as part of a plea agreement Sept. 8. In exchange for her plea, a second charge of using a computer to commit a crime was dropped. Each of the charges carried up to 20 years in prison.
NOVI, MI
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
FOOD SAFETY
No threats found following lockdown at Stoney Creek High

ROCHESTER HILLS — Claims of weapons on campus at Stoney Creek High School Sept. 20 were “unfounded,” according to officials. The school was put on lockdown after the alarm system was “inadvertently activated” sometime around 11:48 a.m., according to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, MI
Care facilities put out call for volunteers and staff

METRO DETROIT — Many hospice and assisted living facilities are putting out a call for volunteers and staff to help them care for those in need. Alana Knoppow, the volunteer manager for Hospice of Michigan, as well as Arbor Hospice, said that the volunteer rates have plummeted since the pandemic and have yet to rise again.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
MICHIGAN STATE

