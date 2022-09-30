GROSSE POINTE FARMS/WOODS — It might sound like a simple thing, but a folder is making a world of difference for fifth graders at one Grosse Pointe public school. A 10-in-1 folder that had been used successfully with fifth graders at Maire Elementary School in the past was something that three teachers at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to try with their fifth graders when they saw students struggling to stay organized. Fifth graders used to be in the elementary schools but were shifted into middle school about three years ago, when the Grosse Pointe Public School System closed a couple of schools to address budgetary issues.

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO