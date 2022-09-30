Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Meet the candidates running for state House District 8
LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election. Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just...
candgnews.com
SHPD officers run through state to fund Special Olympics
STERLING HEIGHTS — When it comes to carrying the torch for people who have special needs, Sterling Heights police officers have been taking no shortcuts. Seven members of the Sterling Heights Police Department recently did just that Sept. 12-16 when they participated in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, a multiday relay race that spans both of the state’s peninsulas.
candgnews.com
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Farms master plan recommendations expected this month
GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Master plan recommendations from Grosse Pointe Farms’ planning consultants with McKenna Associates are expected to be made during the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Paul Urbiel, a senior principal planner with McKenna Associates, said they had been doing a technical...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election
DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
candgnews.com
Organization tool earns statewide grant for Parcells teachers
GROSSE POINTE FARMS/WOODS — It might sound like a simple thing, but a folder is making a world of difference for fifth graders at one Grosse Pointe public school. A 10-in-1 folder that had been used successfully with fifth graders at Maire Elementary School in the past was something that three teachers at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to try with their fifth graders when they saw students struggling to stay organized. Fifth graders used to be in the elementary schools but were shifted into middle school about three years ago, when the Grosse Pointe Public School System closed a couple of schools to address budgetary issues.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
candgnews.com
Bloomfield Hills amends estate sale ordinance
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Estate sales can now last for three consecutive days, among other changes decided on by the Bloomfield Hills City Commission at a Sept. 13 meeting. The proposal to make certain amendments passed 3-1. Mayor Susan McCarthy, City Commissioner Brad Baxter and City Commissioner Lauren Fisher voted in favor of the changes, and Mayor Pro Tem Alice Buckley voted against them.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
candgnews.com
California woman sentenced for attempted encounter with Novi teen
NOVI — A California woman was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court Sept. 29 for attempting to have sex with a teenage boy from Novi in April. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity as part of a plea agreement Sept. 8. In exchange for her plea, a second charge of using a computer to commit a crime was dropped. Each of the charges carried up to 20 years in prison.
candgnews.com
Clinton Township trustees reject Civic Center repair bid
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Board of Trustees unanimously voted to reject the bid for the Civic Center’s parking lot repair project at its Monday, Sept. 26, meeting. The township received one bid for the work from Birmingham Sealcoat of Oxford Township, and the total cost of...
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
candgnews.com
No threats found following lockdown at Stoney Creek High
ROCHESTER HILLS — Claims of weapons on campus at Stoney Creek High School Sept. 20 were “unfounded,” according to officials. The school was put on lockdown after the alarm system was “inadvertently activated” sometime around 11:48 a.m., according to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
candgnews.com
Care facilities put out call for volunteers and staff
METRO DETROIT — Many hospice and assisted living facilities are putting out a call for volunteers and staff to help them care for those in need. Alana Knoppow, the volunteer manager for Hospice of Michigan, as well as Arbor Hospice, said that the volunteer rates have plummeted since the pandemic and have yet to rise again.
whmi.com
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
