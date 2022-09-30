Read full article on original website
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Stillman College To Host National Night Out
Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Bham Now
7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham
Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
21-year-old Shelby County man charged with capital murder in the killings of 2 women in Hoover
A 21-year-old Alabaster man is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment. Daxton Elliot Keith is charged in the slayings of Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24. Police say Keith was an acquaintance of the victims, but a motive has not yet been disclosed.
Northport Mayor Calls for Disaster Relief Donations for Hurricane Ian Victims
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has announced plans to collect disaster relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane that is shaping up to be one of the strongest and deadliest in the state's history. According to a post from...
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Comments / 0