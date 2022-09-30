ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Stillman College To Host National Night Out

Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location

BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham

Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Garbage service changes begin this month

Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
