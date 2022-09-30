Read full article on original website
MedCity News
Mental health startup for seniors rakes in $32M from General Catalyst, Mass General, others
“Despite billions of dollars having been invested in mental health over the course of the last three or four years, we’ve seen very little innovation in frankly one of the biggest and most urgent needs we have: seniors’ mental health,” said Kris Engskov, co-founder and CEO of Rippl Care.
thebiochronicle.com
New Start-up Rippl Entered With $32 Million Funding: With The Aim to Focus on The Behavioral Health For Seniors at Home
Mental health is a serious concern all over society including for kids, youngsters, and citizens. Everybody goes through a mental illness like anxiety or depression once in their life. But the case of senior citizens is very critical. According to the CDC, it is estimated that 20% of people aged...
MedCity News
Headspace Health calls for third-party researchers to study company’s impact on mental health
Digital mental health companies have received tremendous amounts of investment from venture capitalists and others eager to address the behavioral health crisis the nation finds itself in. But it’s not always clear that their technologies have been properly validated in large and diverse populations. Now, Headspace Health, a mental...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer is characterizing its offerings as providing better ancillary benefits, lower prescription drug costs and further improvements to core benefits. More than...
Lower-Cost Drugs Can Reduce Cost of Cancer Care Without Compromising Quality
Total Cost of Cancer Care Can Be Reduced With Lower Cost Alternate Drugs Without Compromising Quality of Care. Substituting biosimilars, generics and clinically appropriate lower cost drugs for established, costlier drugs was shown to be an effective way to reduce the total cost of care, by 5% or so, while maintaining the quality of care for patients with cancer. Even small shifts towards lower cost drugs resulted in significant reductions in the total cost of care, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage plans sending skilled-nursing patients home too soon, advocates say
Providers, nursing home representatives and advocates for patients say Medicare Advantage plans are sending enrollees home from skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers before they are healthy enough to leave, according to an Oct. 3 Kaiser Health News and Fortune report. Medicare Advantage plans are paid a monthly fee for each...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005004/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
HHS issues $6 million in grants for reproductive health and research
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Office of Population Affairs, has announced more than $6 million for Title X Family Planning Research grants, Research-to-Practice Center grants and Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Evaluation and Research grants, as part of its work to protect and expand access to reproductive healthcare.
technologynetworks.com
Qnovia, Inc. Raises $17 Million in Series A Funding To Advance Its Inhalable Therapeutics Pipeline
Qnovia, Inc. (Qnovia), a pharma company developing inhaled therapeutics with an initial focus on nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and cardiopulmonary diseases, has announced it has raised $17 million in Series A funding. The financing was led by Blue Ledge Capital and included DG Ventures, Evolution VC Partners, Gaingels, TL Capital, and Vice Ventures.
MedicalXpress
New research proposes improvements to prior authorization in Medicare Advantage
A new study published in today's issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) analyzes the benefits and harms of prior authorization (PA) policies for Medicare and the impact these policies have on patients and clinicians. Specifically, the study looks at the policy care delivery in Medicare Advantage...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain
Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain. In this episode, we hear from Francesca Wuttke, Founder and CEO of Nen who is focusing on building prescription digital therapeutic at a cross-section of pediatrics, pain with an initial focus in oncology. In this episode, we cover:. The background to nen...
UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
Prescription Video Games? New Healthcare Technologies and What They Mean for Patients.
Experts explain the new frontier of healthcare.
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
