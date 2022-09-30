ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer is characterizing its offerings as providing better ancillary benefits, lower prescription drug costs and further improvements to core benefits. More than...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Funding#Health Technology#Insurance#Mental Health Care#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Linus Business#Tcv#Transformation Capital#Signalfire#Svb#Medicare#Medicaid#Ehr#Humana#Aetna#United Healthcare
Cancer Health

Lower-Cost Drugs Can Reduce Cost of Cancer Care Without Compromising Quality

Total Cost of Cancer Care Can Be Reduced With Lower Cost Alternate Drugs Without Compromising Quality of Care. Substituting biosimilars, generics and clinically appropriate lower cost drugs for established, costlier drugs was shown to be an effective way to reduce the total cost of care, by 5% or so, while maintaining the quality of care for patients with cancer. Even small shifts towards lower cost drugs resulted in significant reductions in the total cost of care, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
CANCER
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage plans sending skilled-nursing patients home too soon, advocates say

Providers, nursing home representatives and advocates for patients say Medicare Advantage plans are sending enrollees home from skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers before they are healthy enough to leave, according to an Oct. 3 Kaiser Health News and Fortune report. Medicare Advantage plans are paid a monthly fee for each...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005004/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS issues $6 million in grants for reproductive health and research

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Office of Population Affairs, has announced more than $6 million for Title X Family Planning Research grants, Research-to-Practice Center grants and Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Evaluation and Research grants, as part of its work to protect and expand access to reproductive healthcare.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
technologynetworks.com

Qnovia, Inc. Raises $17 Million in Series A Funding To Advance Its Inhalable Therapeutics Pipeline

Qnovia, Inc. (Qnovia), a pharma company developing inhaled therapeutics with an initial focus on nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and cardiopulmonary diseases, has announced it has raised $17 million in Series A funding. The financing was led by Blue Ledge Capital and included DG Ventures, Evolution VC Partners, Gaingels, TL Capital, and Vice Ventures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New research proposes improvements to prior authorization in Medicare Advantage

A new study published in today's issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) analyzes the benefits and harms of prior authorization (PA) policies for Medicare and the impact these policies have on patients and clinicians. Specifically, the study looks at the policy care delivery in Medicare Advantage...
HEALTH
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain

Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain. In this episode, we hear from Francesca Wuttke, Founder and CEO of Nen who is focusing on building prescription digital therapeutic at a cross-section of pediatrics, pain with an initial focus in oncology. In this episode, we cover:. The background to nen...
HEALTH
The Independent

UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023

CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy