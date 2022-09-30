Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Basketball Mini Plan Packages Available Now
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men's basketball mini plans are on sale now for the 2022-23 season. Three mini plan options are available to watch the Sooners this season, including the Championship, Weekend and Pick 6 packages. The Championship mini plan includes games against Texas (Dec. 31), Baylor (Jan....
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Ready for Primetime at No. 17 Baylor
NORMAN – Coming off its first conference victory on the season, the Oklahoma volleyball team returns to the Lone Star State for the third time this season as they face No. 17 Baylor. "We are excited to get on the road and compete again," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said....
oklahoma Sooner
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
oklahoma Sooner
Rosselli Announces Teyon Ware as Assistant Coach
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli filled the vacancy on his coaching staff Monday, announcing the addition of former two-time OU national champion Teyon Ware as an assistant coach. Ware joins Rosselli's staff after seven seasons at Wyoming, where he helped guide 33 Cowboys to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oklahoma Sooner
Summy Leads Sooner Contingent Thru 36 at Colonial
FORT WORTH, Texas – Jase Summy led the way for Oklahoma on day one at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, firing a 3-under 67 to open the event followed by a 74 (+4) in the afternoon to grab a share of 23rd thru 36 holes of play. Playing without...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Golf Set For Ben Hogan Collegiate at Colonial
NORMAN — Oklahoma's fall schedule resumes on Monday when it tees off at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Ben Hogan Collegiate will be contested over 54 holes of play, with teams playing 36 holes Monday and 18 on Tuesday. The...
Comments / 0