more1049.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola, Sibley send off sesquicentennial
SIBLEY—All good things must come to an end, including the sesquicentennial celebration period which closed at a program held Sunday, Sept. 25, on the lawn of the Osceola County Courthouse in Sibley. The event capped off a 150-day window of activities to commemorate this milestone anniversary for Osceola County,...
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigating house fire as arson
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Firefighters in Fort Dodge battled large flames early Sunday morning. The Fort Dodge Fire Department received a call about a house fire just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find a home at 1141 Ave B engulfed in flames. The house is located...
kiwaradio.com
Uhl: If We Don’t Get Some More Rain, Mandatory Water Restrictions Are Next In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The municipal water situation in Sheldon is not improving. That from Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl. Uhl tells us that it’s not an emergency situation yet, but things are going slowly in the wrong direction and strong mandatory restrictions may be on the horizon.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
Sioux City Journal
Heidman Law Firm announces four new associate attorneys
SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Sheldon has announced Avery N. Van Holland, Liam T. Mangan, Schuyler L. Pals and Steven R. Wilson have joined the firm as an associate attorney. Van Holland, originally from Sheldon, Iowa, earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa College...
1380kcim.com
CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa
Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
kiwaradio.com
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University announces two alumni award winners
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond
(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
kicdam.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 9/30/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers would play the Fort Dodge Dodgers Friday night at Dale Norton field for Senior night. The Dodgers came in at 2-3 while the Tigers were riding a 4 game win streak at 4-1. The last few weeks have been a little bumpy...
