Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Bills | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium: Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed 11 times for 73 yards but threw two interceptions while completing 20 of 29 passes for a season-low 144 yards. Since the season started, he has been fortunate enough to toss up several jump balls that his receivers have won. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo Bills

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 game at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens had every opportunity in the first half to put this game away. They couldn’t. Against a Bills team with superior talent — and, on Sunday, a superior quarterback — that was always going to court ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Buffalo Bills in possible AFC playoffs preview

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) face their toughest test of the season so far when they welcome Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills (2-1). Baltimore is coming off a 37-26 win over the New England Patriots as the offense continues to roll. But the Bills are hungry, looking to overcome the disappointing defeat on the road to the Miami Dolphins last weekend, and they have a chance to move back into a tie for first place in the AFC East with a victory.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
NFL
WBAL Radio

Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles

Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0. Judge reached base leading off to spark...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGRZ TV

Ian remnants to impact Bills game in Baltimore on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For those of Bills Mafia who are heading to Baltimore, bring the rain gear. This will be the third game the Buffalo Bills will face a game where the weather will play a role. The remnants of once-hurricane Ian will be swirling are the East Coast...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh explains why Ravens passed on field goal late in fourth quarter in loss to Bills

The Week 4 Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup lived up to expectations. This was a battle between two AFC contenders led by two MVP candidates at quarterback who can put up points in a hurry. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they had another second-half collapse that sent them back to the loss column, as the Bills escaped with a 23-20 victory thanks to a game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.
BALTIMORE, MD
