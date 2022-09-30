The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) face their toughest test of the season so far when they welcome Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills (2-1). Baltimore is coming off a 37-26 win over the New England Patriots as the offense continues to roll. But the Bills are hungry, looking to overcome the disappointing defeat on the road to the Miami Dolphins last weekend, and they have a chance to move back into a tie for first place in the AFC East with a victory.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO