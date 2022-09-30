ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

ntdaily.com

Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life

Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories

The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
RICHARDSON, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Prosper, TX
Prosper, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
aisd.net

Five school attendance myths debunked

Everybody knows it’s important to go to school. But not everyone understands just how critical it is and how harmful even a few absences can be. There are at least five myths about school attendance that harm many students’ academic performance and ultimately their future. This is Attendance...
ARLINGTON, TX
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus K12#Linus High School#Parade#Prosper High School#Festival#The Homecoming#Reynolds Middle School
starlocalmedia.com

Football Roundup: Plano wins 'city championship'; Allen, Prosper roll into bye week on high notes

In the span of one week, the Plano football team has defeated both of its city rivals and helped ignite the program's first 2-0 start to district play since 2008. The Wildcats did so by pulling away from Plano West late on Friday for a 30-17 victory from Clark Stadium, completing a two-game sweep of their Plano ISD bunkmates after besting Plano East the week prior, 33-22.
PLANO, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
nypressnews.com

Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth’s Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water

SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas

Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
TEXAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
TEXAS STATE

