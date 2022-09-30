Read full article on original website
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Here is when Addison’s iconic Vitruvian Lights display kicks off
We have not even made it to October yet and North Texas is already making preparations for the Christmas season.
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 6.
Football Roundup: Plano wins 'city championship'; Allen, Prosper roll into bye week on high notes
In the span of one week, the Plano football team has defeated both of its city rivals and helped ignite the program's first 2-0 start to district play since 2008. The Wildcats did so by pulling away from Plano West late on Friday for a 30-17 victory from Clark Stadium, completing a two-game sweep of their Plano ISD bunkmates after besting Plano East the week prior, 33-22.
All the top photos from Lewisville's district showdown with Coppell
In one of the area's marquee matchups, Lewisville rolled to a 38-3 victory over previously undefeated Coppell. Check out photos from the ballgame.
Flower Mound firefighter dies of cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died at the age of 33. Flower Mound Fire Department announced the death of G. Wade Cannon in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth’s Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas
Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
