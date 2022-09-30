ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wonderwall.com

Howard Stern goes out to dinner for first time since pandemic

Following two years of being a staunch homebody, Howard Stern is back in public — and maskless!. Page Six reported that the famous radio shock jock went out to dinner in public over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In a photo from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wonderwall.com

Supermodel and athlete husband hire divorce lawyers: Report

Amid a cascade of reports claiming their marriage has been sacked, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are both reportedly making a major move: They've hired divorce lawyers. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Page Six said the duo has been fighting and living separately for several months. The writing is now on the wall, as the two are said to be dividing up their treasure trove of assets.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think

With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Director Says Nicolas Cage Was Never Paid $100K Fee for Oscar-Winning Role

Nicolas Cage may have won a priceless Oscar for his turn as a suicidal screenwriter with an alcohol addiction in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas — but that’s all he got. The actor was never paid the $100,000 he was promised to star in the film. That surprising detail was revealed in a podcast interview with Mike Figgis, the writer-director of Leaving Las Vegas, who joined The Hollywood Reporter‘s It Happened in Hollywood for that show’s third season premiere.More from The Hollywood ReporterPineapple Street Studios Workers Launch Union Drive With Writers Guild EastDear Media Strikes Deal With 'The Morning Toast' Podcast Network'TV's...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Blonde’: Marilyn Monroe Biopic Finishes No. 2 On Netflix Charts In Debut Week

Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, premiered on Netflix and it took the second spot on the charts. The Ana de Armas-starring movie got an 11-minute standing ovation when it was screened at the Venice Film Festival. Despite glowing reviews for Blonde, the film directed by Andrew Dominik didn’t debut at the top of the streaming service’s chart. The biopic was watched for 37,340,000 hours, according to Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart. Lou, starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green, reigned at the top in its second week available on the streaming platform. The Anna Foerster-directed film was viewed for a...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP

Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Watch the Stomach-Churning Trailer for 'Bones and All' Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell

A plethora of enticing films are set to hit the silver screens before 2022 rolls its credits, one being Bones and All which stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The movie — which was directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — first premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, but it’s slated to make its public debut this November.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Chlöe Bailey ‘Cried’ When She Heard Sister Halle Sing ‘Part of Your World’

Chlöe Bailey says she was moved to tears by her sister Halle’s journey in the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake. Bailey, who was by her younger sister’s side as she auditioned for the film, reveals she got a little emotional during the audition process and says she can’t wait for audiences to see the final product. “I went with my sister to the screen test before she officially got the role and seeing her perform ‘Part of Your World’ with just a piano, I cried,” Bailey tells Rolling Stone. “In that moment as her big sister, I knew that...
MUSIC

