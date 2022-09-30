Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
Howard Stern goes out to dinner for first time since pandemic
Following two years of being a staunch homebody, Howard Stern is back in public — and maskless!. Page Six reported that the famous radio shock jock went out to dinner in public over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In a photo from...
wonderwall.com
Supermodel and athlete husband hire divorce lawyers: Report
Amid a cascade of reports claiming their marriage has been sacked, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are both reportedly making a major move: They've hired divorce lawyers. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Page Six said the duo has been fighting and living separately for several months. The writing is now on the wall, as the two are said to be dividing up their treasure trove of assets.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Samuel L. Jackson Reunites with 'Pulp Fiction' Costar Uma Thurman Backstage at 'Piano Lesson' Play
Samuel L. Jackson got a visit backstage from former costar Uma Thurman. The pair — who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie Pulp Fiction — reunited at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre ahead of its opening on Oct. 13.
‘The Real Love Boat’: Who Is Captain Paolo Arrigo?
Read on to meet Captain Paolo Arrigo, who is a part of the crew in the new CBS reality dating competition series, 'The Real Love Boat.'
‘Thirteen Lives’: Colin Farrell Transformed His Body and Suffered Frequent Panic Attacks While Filming Cave Dive Scenes
Colin Farrell’s versatility is met by his commitment to each project. In fact, for his latest role in Amazon Prime Video’s 'Thirteen Lives,' he put himself through the wringer.
Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio Had a Complicated Romance — Here's the Timeline
There’s no denying that Marilyn Monroe was one of the most desirable Hollywood legends of all time. The blond bombshell captivated audiences with her stunning looks, acting skills, and sensual vocals, while also catching the eye of many bachelors during her time. Article continues below advertisement. While Marilyn dated...
‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Director Says Nicolas Cage Was Never Paid $100K Fee for Oscar-Winning Role
Nicolas Cage may have won a priceless Oscar for his turn as a suicidal screenwriter with an alcohol addiction in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas — but that’s all he got. The actor was never paid the $100,000 he was promised to star in the film. That surprising detail was revealed in a podcast interview with Mike Figgis, the writer-director of Leaving Las Vegas, who joined The Hollywood Reporter‘s It Happened in Hollywood for that show’s third season premiere.More from The Hollywood ReporterPineapple Street Studios Workers Launch Union Drive With Writers Guild EastDear Media Strikes Deal With 'The Morning Toast' Podcast Network'TV's...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Blonde’: Marilyn Monroe Biopic Finishes No. 2 On Netflix Charts In Debut Week
Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, premiered on Netflix and it took the second spot on the charts. The Ana de Armas-starring movie got an 11-minute standing ovation when it was screened at the Venice Film Festival. Despite glowing reviews for Blonde, the film directed by Andrew Dominik didn’t debut at the top of the streaming service’s chart. The biopic was watched for 37,340,000 hours, according to Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart. Lou, starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green, reigned at the top in its second week available on the streaming platform. The Anna Foerster-directed film was viewed for a...
Jennette McCurdy Said ‘the Creator’ of ‘iCarly’ Made Cast and Crew Cry With Insults — ‘Stupid, Dumb, Sloppy…’
Jennette McCurdy said 'the Creator' sometimes made 'iCarly' cast and crew members cry. Here's what we learned from 'I'm Glad My Mom Died.'
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP
Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Stomach-Churning Trailer for 'Bones and All' Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell
A plethora of enticing films are set to hit the silver screens before 2022 rolls its credits, one being Bones and All which stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The movie — which was directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — first premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, but it’s slated to make its public debut this November.
Chlöe Bailey ‘Cried’ When She Heard Sister Halle Sing ‘Part of Your World’
Chlöe Bailey says she was moved to tears by her sister Halle’s journey in the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake. Bailey, who was by her younger sister’s side as she auditioned for the film, reveals she got a little emotional during the audition process and says she can’t wait for audiences to see the final product. “I went with my sister to the screen test before she officially got the role and seeing her perform ‘Part of Your World’ with just a piano, I cried,” Bailey tells Rolling Stone. “In that moment as her big sister, I knew that...
Beauty And The Beast’s H.E.R. Discusses ABC’s Live-Action Musical: ‘The World Has Never Seen A Black Or Filipino Belle’
Beauty and the Beast’s H.E.R. discussed what it means to be a Black and Filipino Belle in ABC's live-action musical.
