Canton, NY

wwnytv.com

Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind. The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56. Everything from sporting goods, to...
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Norfolk Festival in full swing

The annual Norfolk Fall Festival is in full swing Saturday with carnival rides through 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dominic Arena, along with many other activities throughout the weekend. For more information click here. NCNow photo.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

County to vote on future of old paper mill property

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

3 face drug charges in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Police arrested three men on drug charges Tuesday. Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, along with 19-year-olds Zymeir Mcknight and Rasean Gosa Jr., both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies. Massena police say they found more than 600 packets of...
MASSENA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform

MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

