Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind. The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56. Everything from sporting goods, to...
Norfolk Festival in full swing
The annual Norfolk Fall Festival is in full swing Saturday with carnival rides through 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dominic Arena, along with many other activities throughout the weekend. For more information click here. NCNow photo.
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called, the “One Chip Challenge.”. It’s hot to taste, touch, and it’s hot online. Videos of people eating the chip have gone viral on sites like TikTok. “Kids...
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A north country animal shelter has one of the highest kill rates in New York state. Nearly 90 percent of the cats and dogs taken in by the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA wind up being euthanized. A national animal welfare group called Best...
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Pair of Lewis County men allegedly stole alcoholic beverages from local convenience store, police say
LOWVILLE- A pair of Lewis County men are accused of stealing merchandise from a local convenience store, authorities say. Jason Lynch, 26, and Brandon Tackett, 26, both of Lowville, NY were arrested Wednesday by Lowville Village Police. Officers say the pair are accused of one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny.
3 face drug charges in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Police arrested three men on drug charges Tuesday. Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, along with 19-year-olds Zymeir Mcknight and Rasean Gosa Jr., both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies. Massena police say they found more than 600 packets of...
Police: Man wanted for 2 armed robberies at Watertown liquor stores
Watertown police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in connection to two armed robberies.
Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform
MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
