Mackenzie Dern disappointed with her jiu-jitsu in UFC Fight Night 211 loss: 'I should be finishing'
Mackenzie Dern’s return to the cage didn’t go as planned. The UFC women’s strawweight contender suffered a loss in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas when she came up short in a majority decision against China’s Yan Xiaonan. But...
MMA Fighting
Photos: Coach frantically tries to pop Aaron Pico’s shoulder back into place at Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s Bellator 286 fight with Jeremy Kennedy turned into a desperate attempt to stay in the fight after a horrific shoulder injury occurred in the first round of the main card fight. Pico could be seen trying to fix his shoulder mid-fight, and his corners including Greg Jackson...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Aaron Pico’s trainer try to pop his shoulder back into place before fight is called | Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s quest to earn his first-ever shot at Bellator MMA’s Featherweight title came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his fight against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, California. The injury happened midway through the opening frame, and Pico could be seen trying to pop it into place while Kennedy had him up against the cage. Once the round ended, Pico walked back to his corner with his left shoulder hanging low. His trainer, Brandon Gibson, immediately started pulling on his shoulder trying to pop it into place.
mmanews.com
Sterling Makes His Pick For Yan/O’Malley At UFC 280
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has given his prediction for two-time opponent Petr Yan’s fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. While the poster for the October 22 pay-per-view showcases the vacant lightweight title headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at the top, two blockbuster bantamweight showdowns also feature for the stacked Abu Dhabi-held event.
mmanews.com
Yan Xiaonan Feels Undervalued By Home Fans: ‘They Probably Dislike Me’
Yan Xiaonan believes she is not getting the kind of support one would expect from her home country. UFC strawweight Yan Xiaonan will be stepping into her main event slot in a matter of hours. The Chinese fighter with eight UFC fights under her belt will be taking on the grappling sensation, Mackenzie Dern, as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event. This might be the biggest fight in Yan’s career, but she is not feeling the support from her home county in the leadup.
Tri-City Herald
Bellator 286 video: Spike Carlyle heated after missing weight
LOS ANGELES – Spike Carlyle wasn’t happy with how things went down at Friday’s weigh-ins. “The Alpha Ginger” missed weight by 0.6 pounds for what was supposed to be a lightweight matchup against former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA) at Saturday’s Bellator 286.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Centre Daily
Patricio Freire not bothered by boos in Bellator 286 title defense: ‘People sometimes want to see a street fight’
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Patricio Freire got the job done, and that’s all it matters to him. The featherweight champion successfully defended his belt Saturday in the main event of Bellator 286. Freire (34-5 MMA, 22-5 BMMA) defeated Adam Borics in a comfortable unanimous decision. But despite being the clear winner, Freire did leave the arena with some criticism.
Yardbarker
Bellator 286 Weigh-in Results: Title Fight Official; 2 Fighters Miss Weight
Editor's note: The article has been updated at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 to include additional information. The Bellator MMA featherweight championship is on the line in the main event of Bellator 286. Featherweight champion Patricio Freire will put his belt on the line against top contender Adam Borics....
CBS Sports
Bellator 286 results, highlights: Patricio Pitbull outpoints Adam Borics to retain featherweight title
Patricio Pitbull lived up to his status as the most decorated champion in Bellator history. Pitbull made good on the first title defense of his third reign as featherweight champion against Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Saturday night. Pitbull was one step ahead of Borics for almost the entirety...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN+ 69 Coverage
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Mackenzie Dern (115.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan (115.5 lbs.) Randy Brown (170.5 lbs.) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170 lbs.) Maxim Grishin (205.5 lbs.) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135.5 lbs.) vs. Trevin Jones (135 lbs.) Don Shainis (146 lbs.) vs. #12...
A.J. McKee explains why he dry humped Spike Carlyle mid-fight at Bellator 286
AJ McKee has offered an explanation for his decision to go full-on Israel Adesanya during his Bellator 286 fight against Spike Carlyle. McKee and Carlyle did battle inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. The bout went the distance and while McKee was the clear winner, taking a unanimous decision, Carlyle received praise for his toughness and he never stopped trying to be competitive in the fight.
Ranking all Dana White Contender Series season 6 contract winners
Dana White’s Contender Series: A ranking of all the contract winners. Dana White was a busy man this season, handing out a whopping 43 contracts over 10 weeks while season 5 produced a previous high of 39 contracts. The talent coming in is getting better and the finishes are becoming more frequent. Dana White’s message after week 1 was heavily received. This year DWCS also trended the most out of any season, landing in the top 10 for six of the first nine episodes. Let’s break down all 43 fighters and how well they’ll do in the UFC.
A.J. McKee would love the opportunity to fight Nate Diaz in Bellator: “He can get a Long Beach slap”
AJ McKee has given his thoughts on the idea of possibly meeting free agent Nate Diaz inside the Bellator cage. Ever since his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans have been wondering what’s next for Nate Diaz. The Stockton king is one of the most exciting fighters in the game and now that he’s done with UFC, at least for the time being, there are plenty of possibilities out there for him to explore – whether it be in mixed martial arts or beyond.
Mike Perry takes blame for Alex Nicholson’s loss at Fight Club Super Series in Moscow: “I failed my friend tonight”
Mike Perry says he let his friend and teammate Alex Nicholson down. Nicholson was facing Russian pro boxer Vagab Vagabov in the main event of REN TV Fight Club Super Series on Friday. It was a three-round heavyweight bout and unfortunately, the fight did not go Nicholson’s way. After...
