Long Beach, CA

MMAmania.com

Video: Watch Aaron Pico’s trainer try to pop his shoulder back into place before fight is called | Bellator 286

Aaron Pico’s quest to earn his first-ever shot at Bellator MMA’s Featherweight title came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his fight against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, California. The injury happened midway through the opening frame, and Pico could be seen trying to pop it into place while Kennedy had him up against the cage. Once the round ended, Pico walked back to his corner with his left shoulder hanging low. His trainer, Brandon Gibson, immediately started pulling on his shoulder trying to pop it into place.
LONG BEACH, CA
mmanews.com

Sterling Makes His Pick For Yan/O’Malley At UFC 280

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has given his prediction for two-time opponent Petr Yan’s fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. While the poster for the October 22 pay-per-view showcases the vacant lightweight title headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at the top, two blockbuster bantamweight showdowns also feature for the stacked Abu Dhabi-held event.
UFC
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
mmanews.com

Yan Xiaonan Feels Undervalued By Home Fans: ‘They Probably Dislike Me’

Yan Xiaonan believes she is not getting the kind of support one would expect from her home country. UFC strawweight Yan Xiaonan will be stepping into her main event slot in a matter of hours. The Chinese fighter with eight UFC fights under her belt will be taking on the grappling sensation, Mackenzie Dern, as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event. This might be the biggest fight in Yan’s career, but she is not feeling the support from her home county in the leadup.
UFC
Tri-City Herald

Bellator 286 video: Spike Carlyle heated after missing weight

LOS ANGELES – Spike Carlyle wasn’t happy with how things went down at Friday’s weigh-ins. “The Alpha Ginger” missed weight by 0.6 pounds for what was supposed to be a lightweight matchup against former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA) at Saturday’s Bellator 286.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC
Centre Daily

Patricio Freire not bothered by boos in Bellator 286 title defense: ‘People sometimes want to see a street fight’

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Patricio Freire got the job done, and that’s all it matters to him. The featherweight champion successfully defended his belt Saturday in the main event of Bellator 286. Freire (34-5 MMA, 22-5 BMMA) defeated Adam Borics in a comfortable unanimous decision. But despite being the clear winner, Freire did leave the arena with some criticism.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN+ 69 Coverage

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Mackenzie Dern (115.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan (115.5 lbs.) Randy Brown (170.5 lbs.) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170 lbs.) Maxim Grishin (205.5 lbs.) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135.5 lbs.) vs. Trevin Jones (135 lbs.) Don Shainis (146 lbs.) vs. #12...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

A.J. McKee explains why he dry humped Spike Carlyle mid-fight at Bellator 286

AJ McKee has offered an explanation for his decision to go full-on Israel Adesanya during his Bellator 286 fight against Spike Carlyle. McKee and Carlyle did battle inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. The bout went the distance and while McKee was the clear winner, taking a unanimous decision, Carlyle received praise for his toughness and he never stopped trying to be competitive in the fight.
LONG BEACH, CA
FanSided

Ranking all Dana White Contender Series season 6 contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series: A ranking of all the contract winners. Dana White was a busy man this season, handing out a whopping 43 contracts over 10 weeks while season 5 produced a previous high of 39 contracts. The talent coming in is getting better and the finishes are becoming more frequent. Dana White’s message after week 1 was heavily received. This year DWCS also trended the most out of any season, landing in the top 10 for six of the first nine episodes. Let’s break down all 43 fighters and how well they’ll do in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

A.J. McKee would love the opportunity to fight Nate Diaz in Bellator: “He can get a Long Beach slap”

AJ McKee has given his thoughts on the idea of possibly meeting free agent Nate Diaz inside the Bellator cage. Ever since his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans have been wondering what’s next for Nate Diaz. The Stockton king is one of the most exciting fighters in the game and now that he’s done with UFC, at least for the time being, there are plenty of possibilities out there for him to explore – whether it be in mixed martial arts or beyond.
UFC

