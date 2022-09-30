ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

WHIZ

Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

When is a resignation nothing more than a piece of paper?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — When is a resignation nothing more than a piece of paper?. It's been a question behind the scenes for Steubenville City Council since its Sept. 20 meeting. Fifth Ward Councilman Willie Paul handed a signed note saying, "please accept my letter of resignation, effective immediately,”...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Tuscarawas County Fair sale

Sept. 19-25 Total market livestock sale: $1,337,963. Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Tayler McDonnell. Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Ethan Specht. Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Marshall Miller and Adeline Kendle. HOGS. Total sold: 287. Average bid with champions: $9.07/pound. Total: $679,728.00. Average bid without champions: $9.04. Grand champion: Karter Ellwood. Bid: $14.50/pound.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
CUMBERLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18

MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

113 Acres land, and misc.

Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
SENECAVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Second fatal crash in 48 hours reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–It has been a deadly two days in Muskingum County, as a second fatal crash has been reported. The Muskingum County Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that took place early Saturday. According to the Patrol, shortly after 2 am, 24...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

