Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp responds to Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission

Liverpoo l boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Gareth Southgate's decision not to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in either of England 's games this international break.

Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute for the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Italy – a result which saw them relegated from League A of the Nations League – before being left out of the matchday squad altogether for Monday's 3-3 draw with Germany .

That was England's last game before the World Cup – and doubts have been raised as to whether Alexander-Arnold will be on the plane to Qatar this winter.

Alexander-Arnold looks on during England's 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Klopp took a rather diplomatic stance as he addressed the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton , but – unsurprisingly – he still disagrees with Southgate over Alexander-Arnold The German said :

"If you ask for my honest opinion, it would created headlines; that's clear. Do you want that? It helps [other national teams], maybe, but it doesn't help England. I don't know why we do that. It's a normal situation: a manager picks a player or not.

"Obviously, I would decide differently, but I am not on charge of [England] and that's how it is. If you want to discuss it, I have a lot of things to say, but I am really not sure that it makes sense [to discuss it]."

Klopp's comments come after Southgate expressed his belief that Alexander-Arnold's "all-round game" is weaker than that of Kieran Trippier, one of his competitors for the England right-back spot.

And on this point, Klopp would appear to agree with Southgate. Alexander-Arnold has been criticised for some poor showings early this season, with former Chelsea and France centre-half Frank Lebeouf recently labelling his defending "Championship level" .

"He's good defender," he continued. "He doesn't always defend [well]; that's true as well. That is what we're working on; he's a young player, 23."