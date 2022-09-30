ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp responds to Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission

By Tom Hancock
 4 days ago

Liverpoo l boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Gareth Southgate's decision not to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in either of England 's games this international break.

Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute for the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Italy – a result which saw them relegated from League A of the Nations League – before being left out of the matchday squad altogether for Monday's 3-3 draw with Germany .

That was England's last game before the World Cup – and doubts have been raised as to whether Alexander-Arnold will be on the plane to Qatar this winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIpdW_0iH3nMcB00

Alexander-Arnold looks on during England's 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Klopp took a rather diplomatic stance as he addressed the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton , but – unsurprisingly – he still disagrees with Southgate over Alexander-Arnold The German said :

"If you ask for my honest opinion, it would created headlines; that's clear. Do you want that? It helps [other national teams], maybe, but it doesn't help England. I don't know why we do that. It's a normal situation: a manager picks a player or not.

"Obviously, I would decide differently, but I am not on charge of [England] and that's how it is. If you want to discuss it, I have a lot of things to say, but I am really not sure that it makes sense [to discuss it]."

See more

Klopp's comments come after Southgate expressed his belief that Alexander-Arnold's "all-round game" is weaker than that of Kieran Trippier, one of his competitors for the England right-back spot.

And on this point, Klopp would appear to agree with Southgate. Alexander-Arnold has been criticised for some poor showings early this season, with former Chelsea and France centre-half Frank Lebeouf recently labelling his defending "Championship level" .

"He's good defender," he continued. "He doesn't always defend [well]; that's true as well. That is what we're working on; he's a young player, 23."

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

