healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
healio.com
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS
The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
Healthline
How to Increase Your Red Blood Cell Count
Are you feeling weak or fatigued? You may be experiencing symptoms of anemia. Anemia occurs when your red blood cell (RBC) count is low. If your RBC count is low, your body has to work harder to deliver oxygen throughout your body. RBCs are the most common cells in human...
pharmatimes.com
Alligator Bioscience announces positive safety data from ATOR-1017 study
The research involves patients with advanced solid malignancies on tumour-directed therapy. Alligator Bioscience has announced positive safety data from the 900mg dose cohort in its phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial with its drug candidate, ATOR-1017. The treatment is being developed as a tumour-directed therapy for advanced and metastatic cancer. The...
Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen said the drug, known as lecanemab, improved the slowdown in cognitive function and functional decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Trials of experimental Alzheimer’s drug show promising results
“These are the most encouraging results in clinical trials treating the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s to date,” said an Alzheimer’s Association statement about the trial results.
getnews.info
Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies | Astellas (fezolinetant), Acer Therapeutics (pharmacokinetics)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 9+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 9+ pipeline drugs in the Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
ajmc.com
Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
cgtlive.com
DMD Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Early Clinical Trial Data
The 3 patients demonstrated a mean significant improvement of up to 200% of baseline in motor unit potential. Dystrogen Therapeutics’ DT-DEC01, an investigational chimeric cell therapy intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in 6-month data from 3 patients treated in an on-going clinical trial in Poland.1.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Achieving Diabetes Remission Though Technology
Type 2 diabetes remission, defined as maintaining normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without the use of medication, is kind of a holy grail for diabetes researchers. Now, a study presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in New Orleans offers information on the highest yet reported rate of diabetes remission. The key: artificial intelligence. Commenting on the study, lead author Paramesh Shamanna, MD, head of the Bangalore Diabetes Center in Bengaluru, India, said, “This is huge.”
getnews.info
Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
2minutemedicine.com
Complete revascularization vs. lesion only percutaneous coronary intervention for STEMI
1. In this randomized controlled trial, complete revascularization of eligible lesions in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) resulted in a significant improvement in patient-reported quality of life versus revascularization of culprit-only lesions in patients with an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) undergoing treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In patients who present...
healio.com
Myelofibrosis trial yields ‘wholly unprecedented’ finding
The investigational therapy GB2064 reduced fibrosis in the bone marrow of patients with myelofibrosis, according to results of a phase 2A study released by the agent’s manufacturer. Four of five patients treated with GB2064 (Galecto Inc.) — an inhibitor of lysyl oxidase-like 2 (LOXL2) — for at least 6...
cgtlive.com
BioMarin Resubmits BLA for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Val-Rox
A prior resubmission in June 2022 was delayed with requests for additional durability and safety data. BioMarin has resubmitted the biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (val-rox; BMN-270), an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy intended to treat hemophilia A.1. BioMarin originally submitted a BLA for val-rox...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla said in a statement.
MedPage Today
Anticipate More Adenomas After FIT-Positive Colonoscopies
Endoscopists' adenoma detection rate (ADR) during colonoscopies that follow a positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) was inversely related to the risk for developing interval colorectal cancer (CRC), Dutch researchers found, suggesting these specialists may need to expect higher ADRs in this screening scenario. In the population-based cohort study, the adjusted...
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Bevacizumab Biosimilar Vegzelma Gets FDA Approval
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vegzelma® (bevacizumab-adcd), a biosimilar to Avastin® (bevacizumab). The approval of Vegzelma was based on the totality of evidence demonstrating that Vegzelma was highly similar to the reference product in terms of efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics. Vegzelma is a vascular endothelial...
verywellhealth.com
Tezspire (Tezepelumab-ekko) - Subcutaneous
Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) is a medication given by injection to treat severe asthma in adults and children 12 years and older. Asthma is a chronic disease of the lungs that causes the airways to tighten and become inflamed, leading to difficulty breathing. Classic asthma symptoms include wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and cough. Regular use of controller medicines can help keep asthma under control consistently, and rescue inhalers treat acute asthma attacks within minutes.
