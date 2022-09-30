ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Clean Tech Co#Ecolomondo Corp#Tsx#Eclmf#Clivemaund Com
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
u.today

This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF focuses on stocks that are outperforming in any given cycle. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF boasts returns that far outpace the S&P 500 over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
MARKETS
wealthinsidermag.com

Report: Uniswap Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Fresh Capital at $1 Billion Valuation

The largest decentralized exchange (dex) platform by global trade volume, Uniswap, is looking to raise between $100 and $200 million, according to a report citing people familiar with the company. The funding round is currently in a nascent stage as the report claims Uniswap has been “engaging with a number of investors.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy