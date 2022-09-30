ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Beckham and glam Harper, 11, hold hands as the family head out to support Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week debut show... but there's STILL no sign of Brooklyn and Nicola amid family feud

By Kenzi Devine, Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

David Beckham and his children stepped out on Friday to support their mother Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week debut show - but there was still no sign of her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud.

The former England captain, 47, cut a dapper figure in a black coat and white trousers, teamed with a turquoise turtleneck top as he walked hand-in-hand with their daughter Harper Seven.

The 11-year-old donned a black maxi dress from Victoria's collection but dressed the look down with a pair of Nike dunk trainers as she walked alongside her famous dad.

Cruz, 17, followed closely behind as he put on a loved-up display with his new girlfriend Tana Holding while Romeo strolled along beside them.

LIVE: VICTORIA BECKHAM`S PARIS FASHION WEEK SHOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6MUh_0iH3n4oM00
Support: David Beckham and his children stepped out on Friday to support their mother Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week debut show - but there was still no sign of her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud (David, Harper, Cruz, Tana Holding and Romeo Beckham pictured L-R)

Victoria, 48, certainly looked ready to take on the day as she flashed a thumbs up while leaving her hotel in a chic black midi dress from her collection.

She completed the look with a pair of tights and stilettos while carrying her handbag.

Cruz showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he put on an ultra stylish display - donning PVC trousers and an oversized red jacket while walking hand-in-hand with girlfriend Tana, who was clad in Prada.

And a stylish Romeo followed on at the back of the Beckham pack - sporting a pair of mocha skinny trousers and an oversized T-shirt, as he added a black crossbody bag to the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cc1ya_0iH3n4oM00
Looking good: The former England captain, 47, cut a dapper figure in a black coat and white trousers, teamed with a turquoise turtleneck top and brown shoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBI06_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOMim_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uG0m7_0iH3n4oM00
Team: The teenager shielded his eyes with a pair of black sunglasses, as his girlfriend was clad in Prada for the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rQ8m_0iH3n4oM00
Beauty: Harper donned one of her mother's designs, which featured a frilled lace design on the top section - as she dressed it down with a pair of Nike Dunk trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZSWr_0iH3n4oM00
Gorgeous: Victoria looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she left her hotel in Paris ahead of her Fashion Week debut

David and Victoria's three youngest children not only showed their support by attending, but also filmed a sweet video for their mum - as Harper stood between Cruz and Romeo, who wrapped an arm around her.

'Hi mummy, congratulations. I hope you have the best day,' said Harper to the camera as her brothers smiled.

But missing from the family display was eldest son Brooklyn, with fans still remaining in the dark about whether he and wife Nicola Peltz have made their way to the show - with no sign of the couple at the bash.

She took to Instagram on Friday to post a behind-the-scenes snap just hours before her first ever runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Before revealing that she was putting the 'finishing touches' on her much-anticipated collection after being away from the catwalk for two years.

As she prepares to mark the milestone, her family and friends have been rallying around to support her, with best pal Eva Longoria looking ultra chic on arrival to the show.

The actress donned a satin mini dress with mesh panels, with her chocolate brown locks pulled into a high ponytail as she beamed while heading into the show.

Eva carried the Victoria Beckham Chain Pouch Bag - which retails for £890 - and appeared to be a popular choice on the day, with Amber Valletta, Leonie Hanne and Poppy Delevingne carrying the same one to the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jy06S_0iH3n4oM00
Ultra cool: And a stylish Romeo followed on at the back of the Beckham pack - sporting a pair of mocha skinny trousers and an oversized T-shirt, as he added a black crossbody bag to the look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMvNV_0iH3n4oM00
United: David led the way as he held on to his youngest child's hand, holding a large Louis Vuitton box bag in the other
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uh02v_0iH3n4oM00
All but one: The family put on a united front as they arrived to support Victoria, but Brooklyn was noticeably missing from the group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWDFk_0iH3n4oM00
Sweet: David and Victoria's three youngest children not only showed their support by attending, but also filmed a sweet video for their mum - as Harper stood between Cruz and Romeo, who wrapped an arm around her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIaQn_0iH3n4oM00
Gorgeous: Eva Longoria put on a leggy display as she stepped out in a satin black dress with lace detail to support her pal Victoria 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMexc_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mu3d7_0iH3n4oM00
Stylish: The actress elevated her height in a pair of black strappy heels 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh8Dh_0iH3n4oM00
Beaming: She appeared in high spirits while arriving to the show, waving to onlookers outside the venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iotqb_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JY8Gj_0iH3n4oM00
Popular: The Desperate Housewives actress was surrounded by fans and crowds as she arrived for the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rf2KG_0iH3n4oM00
Natural beauty: With her chocolate brown tresses pulled into a high ponytail for the fashion event, Eva opted for a gorgeous nude palette of makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLs8u_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os2n6_0iH3n4oM00
Popular piece: Eva held onto the Victoria Beckham chain pouch handbag - which retails for over £800 and was spotted on a number of the other A-list guests' arms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJlln_0iH3n4oM00
Stunning: Model and socialite Poppy Delevingne showed off her sensational style in an all-black ensemble 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyCFt_0iH3n4oM00
Looking good: Amber Valletta put on a glamorous display in a figure-hugging maroon dress while accessorising with a pair of stylish shades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixklS_0iH3n4oM00
Stylish: The American model added strappy black heels and a cream clutch bag to her chic look

And inside the show, things appeared to get emotional for designer Victoria, as she shed a prideful tear on the runway before embracing her husband David in a sweet moment.

She also stopped to hug best pal Eva while on the runway, stopping at the actress's front row seat as they shared a sweet moment.

It comes after Victoria received a sweet message of support from husband David on Friday ahead of making her Paris Fashion Week debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl7z8_0iH3n4oM00
Cute: Inside the show, Victoria stopped to hug best pal Eva while on the runway, stopping at the actress's front row seat as they shared a sweet moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTi3Y_0iH3n4oM00

In a cute Instagram post, the footballer, 47, penned: @VictoriaBeckham Paris baby! 16 years of hard work and we know how much today means to you. We are so proud.'

But fans still remain in the dark about whether her eldest son Brooklyn, 23, and his wife Nicola, 27, will attend the show, after Victoria extended an invite to the pair amid the ongoing feud. The pair are currently in Paris.

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola have been rife for weeks, with Brooklyn's wife adding fuel to the fire by claiming her mother-in-law 'blanked' her 'for days' during the design process of her wedding dress in a Grazia interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYqoM_0iH3n4oM00
All black: Poppy Delevingne went for a chic all black look with fitted trousers and a cropped blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6YpA_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaK34_0iH3n4oM00
And another: Leonie Hanne also sported the chain pouch bag in cream, as she went for a golden trench coat for the day out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l9cb_0iH3n4oM00
Head turning: The German blogger beamed for snaps with Anna Dello Russo - who caught the eye in a bright pink look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yjVz_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofkvq_0iH3n4oM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vj4P_0iH3n4oM00
Taut: While Caroline displayed her toned physique in a pair of bright green trousers and an ultra-cropped blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmzCz_0iH3n4oM00
Strike a pose: Completing the look with a silver chain mini handbag and open-toed heels, the star posed up a storm outside of Victoria's show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QONO0_0iH3n4oM00
'We are so proud': David Beckham shared a heartfelt post for his wife ahead of the show  

Taking to Instagram mere hours before her French fashion debut, Victoria took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her brand new collection.

She posted a snap of herself crouching down in front of a blurred out board of models as she put the final touches on her highly-anticipated show at 5.30pm.

Alongside the snap, she penned: 'Putting the finishing touches to my #VBSS23 collection!

'I'm so excited to invite you to watch my #PFW debut show live from 5:30PM CET on my Stories, TikTok, Youtube and on VictoriaBeckham.com. Woohoo!! We are in Paris!!! x VB.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gh0N9_0iH3n4oM00
Olive branch: It is not yet known if Brooklyn, 23, and his wife Nicola, 27, will attend the fashion show, after Victoria extended an invite to the pair amid the ongoing family feud

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a bouquet of white roses that her supportive husband David, 47, gifted her ahead of the show.

He wrote a supportive message on a card, which read: 'Dear Victoria, can't wait to see all your hard work pay off, I know the show will be amazing! So proud of you, lots of love, David x.'

Her son Cruz, 17, also took to his Instagram Stories to gush over his mother's achievements, as he posted a picture of the invitation to Victoria's show.

He confirmed his attendance at the show in a caption, writing: 'We readyyyy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX6yn_0iH3n4oM00
Supportive: She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a bouquet of white roses that her husband David, 47, gifted to her ahead of the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHWOJ_0iH3n4oM00
Rallying around: Her son Cruz, 17, also took to his Instagram Stories to gush over his mother's achievements, as he posted a picture of the invitation to Victoria's show

Romeo, 20, has also been seen out-and-about in Paris ahead of the show, taking to Instagram to show off his freshly cut hairstyle and day out exploring the French capital with his pals.

And it is not just her family who are flocking around to support her and gearing up to attend the show, as Victoria's best friend Eva Longoria will also be in the crowds.

Designer Victoria took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to re-share a picture of the invitation posted by Eva, and said she 'couldn't wait' to see her pal at the show.

However, fans have been left in the dark about whether Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola will attend the show amid the ongoing feud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mK4n_0iH3n4oM00
Holiday: Romeo, 20, has also been seen out-and-about in Paris ahead of the fashion show, taking to Instagram to show off his freshly cut hairstyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVN4Y_0iH3n4oM00

The couple have been seen exploring Paris in recent days and attended the Balmain show on Wednesday night, but have not confirmed if they will attend Victoria's show after she extended them both invites.

On Thursday, Nicola gushed over her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz as she shared a sweet Instagram post of the former model.

Writing 'I love my mom', the heiress shared a snap as her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23, gave mother-in-law Claudia a cuddle during their trip to Paris.

Sharing a video of her mother in the first slide of the carousel, Nicola filmed as Claudia used a handbag as a makeshift umbrella.

She questioned 'how's that working for you, mom?', while the 67-year-old replied 'Not really, but it's fine' - with her daughter giggling behind the camera.

Another shot in the post showed Brooklyn, who donned a bright red Balenciaga co-ord, beaming from ear-to-ear as he wrapped an arm around his mother-in-law.

The couple have been sharing a myriad of posts from Paris as they take in the city's fashion week, but are yet to confirm whether they will attend Victoria's show.

The show could be a chance to patch things up for the family, with reports that she and David have reached out to sort things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRQ9K_0iH3n4oM00
Patching things up? The couple have been in Paris in recent days and attended the Balmain show, but have not confirmed if they will attend Victoria's show after she gave them invites

A source said: 'Frankly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married into the Beckham clan. David and Victoria have both reached out to her to try and make peace, and find a way to get along.

'David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife, and be given the opportunity to welcome her into the fold, especially given that Brooklyn practically lives with his parents-in-law.'

If the couple do attend Victoria's show in Paris, it will be the first time they have all been seen together since being snapped in Italy earlier this summer.

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola have been rife for weeks, with Brooklyn's wife adding fuel to the fire in a Grazia interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvoTC_0iH3n4oM00

Claiming that she was 'blanked for days' by her mother-in-law during the design process of her wedding dress in the interview, the actress has reportedly enraged her in-laws by 'washing the family dirty linen in public'.

Initially, rumours of a rift began as Nicola did not wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress - which she claimed during the interview was her original plan, before being told the designer's atelier could not make her a dress.

In the bombshell Grazia interview, she revealed: 'We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it.'

Doting husband Brooklyn made his position clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his 'number one priority' and that they 'have each other's back 100 per cent'.

But insiders have said Nicola is pushing a 'false narrative', leaving Victoria 'bemused' as to why she keeps 'stoking the rumours of a feud' rather than shutting them down.

And Nicola telling her side of the story has led to even more family drama, with David defending his wife Victoria as he had a rare confrontation with son Brooklyn.

According to MailPlus writer Alison Boshoff, David told Brooklyn 'we don't do this in our family' as he 'lost his temper' with the budding chef.

A source said: 'I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.

'He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4Qok_0iH3n4oM00
Parisian life: The heiress has been sharing a number of snaps from Paris as she enjoys the city's fashion week, where Victoria has also just touched down ahead of her own show on Friday

Chic evening wear was always going to struggle during the pandemic, and reports this summer showed the label had £54million in debt, and had to cut prices and staff to stay afloat.

But a successful cosmetics line, launched in 2019, has helped trim losses, and the team hopes to break even in the coming months.

Victoria has called her personal fame a 'double-edged sword' for the business.

'Are other brands under the scrutiny that mine is under every time we file (results)? Absolutely not,' she told Vogue.

'But how many other brands have the luxury of getting the attention when they want it?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIWC6_0iH3n4oM00
Drama: According to MailPlus writer Alison Boshoff, David told Brooklyn 'we don't do this in our family' as he 'lost his temper' with the budding chef amid all the drama

RELATED PEOPLE
Community Policy