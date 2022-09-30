ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
dallasexaminer.com

The Little Rock Nine anniversary: “Silence is not an option”

In September 1957, nine Black teenagers started the new school year and changed history. Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls were all between 15 and 17 years old when they became the first Black students to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, three years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision ended legal segregation in public schools.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Searcy, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Searcy, AR
Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
England, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
State
Arkansas State
City
Searcy, AR
mainstreetclarksville.com

Governors stunned by Central Arkansas in road blowout

Austin Peay football’s impressive four-game stretch ended with a thud on Saturday night when the Governors took a 49-20 loss to ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas (2-3). The No. 16-ranked Govs went for an early fourth-and-short conversion on their first drive but fell short of the line to gain, giving the Bears excellent starting field position. They cashed in with a 14-yard touchdown, and UCA led the rest of the game.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Technology#Fairs#Linus College#English
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Greece
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
SHERWOOD, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
KATV

3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
CABOT, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy