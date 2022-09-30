Read full article on original website
Related
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
dallasexaminer.com
The Little Rock Nine anniversary: “Silence is not an option”
In September 1957, nine Black teenagers started the new school year and changed history. Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls were all between 15 and 17 years old when they became the first Black students to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, three years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision ended legal segregation in public schools.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
matadornetwork.com
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetclarksville.com
Governors stunned by Central Arkansas in road blowout
Austin Peay football’s impressive four-game stretch ended with a thud on Saturday night when the Governors took a 49-20 loss to ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas (2-3). The No. 16-ranked Govs went for an early fourth-and-short conversion on their first drive but fell short of the line to gain, giving the Bears excellent starting field position. They cashed in with a 14-yard touchdown, and UCA led the rest of the game.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
Fans react to Little Rock I-30 Speedway’s final race
Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
Accused CHI St. Vincent shooter pleads not guilty to murder & assault charges
The man accused of killing another man at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood pleaded not guilty to felony charges brought against him.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
KATV
3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
North Little Rock Police searching for man with multiple active warrants
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a wanted suspect. According to reports, 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one for 2nd-degree domestic battery. Police state that Hernandez is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
Jefferson Co. First Responder dies of cancer; County Officials look back on his impact
A Jefferson County first responder’s death is reminding people across the county the difference he made during his life.
Comments / 0