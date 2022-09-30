Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes Presbyterian to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 15
The community is invited to Lewes Presbyterian Church for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, in the fellowship hall at 133 Kings Highway, Lewes. This is a dine-in event, but takeout will be available. In lieu of a charge for the meal, organizers request...
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach
Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
Cape Gazette
Lewes wants historic tiles from art pieces
The Absent Monuments and Armillary Empowerment Spheres in Lewes’ George H.P. Smith Park will be removed and transported back to artist Rose DeSiano Monday, Oct. 3. The sculptures played a key role Lewes’ summer activities, including the inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at the park. The temporary art pieces contain historical photographs of groups of people marginalized throughout the lengthy history of Lewes. Lewes African American Heritage Commissioner Trina Brown-Hicks, who also helps to run the Facebook page Memories of Lewes, would like to work with DeSiano to keep the pieces containing Lewes-specific pictures.
Cape Gazette
Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
Cape Gazette
Amish Outlaws to play at Milton Theatre Oct. 6
The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.
Cape Gazette
The music is coming – get out there and enjoy it!
With the approach of our two October jazz fests, the time has arrived when my appreciation for our local eateries is coupled with my love of music. Over the past three decades, the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival has grown into blockbuster events staged at spacious venues, complete with online tickets, professional sound and lighting, and tight schedules. It runs simultaneously with the True Blue Jazz Festival, where many of the headliners perform alongside our local student prodigies. Both festivals offer something for everyone.
Cape Gazette
VIA bingo night tickets discounted thru Oct. 12
The Village Improvement Association will host a bingo night fundraiser with food, wine and prizes at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the VIA Clubhouse, 415 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach. All are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m. Only cash will be accepted for purchases on bingo night including tickets,...
delawaretoday.com
From the Drink to the Mic
The path to sobriety starts with putting down the drink, but according to Tom Archino, that is just the beginning. Now sober since 1997, Tom thought he had it figured out, but quickly realized he didn’t. Through his journey with the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, inner reflection and the creation of a new business, Tom changed his focus from self to a desire to help others through the Social Podcast Network.
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Donovan
This kind-hearted hunk is looking for a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Donovan, a 4 years old Shepherd mix from Middletown, Delaware. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and housetrained. Donovan does well with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around kitties. The recommendation is that he goes to an adult-only household or a family with children over the age of 14 – not because he doesn’t like kids, but because he weighs around 90 lbs and could inadvertently knock a young kid down during playing.
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
Cape Gazette
New Life Thrift Shop Halloween Extravaganza runs Oct. 3-31
All have been summoned to the New Life Thrift Shop for its fifth annual Halloween Extravaganza, which runs from Monday, Oct. 3 until Monday, Oct. 31. All year long, the shop’s volunteers set aside spectacular merchandise for this special event! They decorate the shop with all things Halloween and fall, and dress up in costumes of their own design. This is a real shopping experience. Remember, the shop will open an hour earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., during this special event.
Cape Gazette
DSU Invitational a success at Kings Creek CC
The Delaware State University women’s golf team held the first Hornets’ Classic at the Creek invitational tournament Sept. 19-20 at Kings Creek Country Club. Sixty-five golfers from 11 colleges and universities played in the two-day, 54-hole competition. “It was just fantastic – a great event,” said Hornets head...
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove: Exclusive Listening Room/Concert Venue in Lewes, DE
Making plans for Jazz Fest? We have three great opportunities to enjoy Jazz at The Room at Cedar Grove!. Oct 14th: JJ Sansaverino (Jazz Guitarist) Oct 15th: Marcus Johnson (with his FLO Wine Collection) early show 4:00pm. Bluegrass & Blues!. Nov 3rd: Grain Thief (Bluegrass) Nov 5th:: Lower Case Blues...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
