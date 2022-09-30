DURHAM – Seven members of Duke men's tennis are competing at the 2022 ITA Men's All-American Championships, which begins Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Duke juniors Andrew Dale, Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhaneni as well as sophomore Jake Krug will compete in the prequalifying singles rounds, while rookie Pedro Rodenas and senior Andrew Zhang will battle in the qualifying singles rounds. If Dale, Khan, Krug or Vallabhaneni advance out of their bracket, they will shift into the qualifying singles round with Rodenas and Zhang. If any of those six make it out of the qualifying bracket, they will join senior Garrett Johns in the main draw.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO