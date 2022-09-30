Read full article on original website
No. 4 Duke Falls, 1-0, at Home to No. 2 Virginia
DURHAM – For the third time this season, the Duke women's soccer team hosted the second-ranked team in the nation at Koskinen Stadium. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils would go on to drop a 1-0 decision to No. 2 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Blue Devils fell...
Women’s Golf Travels to Illinois for Windy City Collegiate Classic
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.– The sixth-ranked Duke women's golf team will return to action at the Windy City Collegiate Championship Oct. 3-4 at the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Seeing action this week will be Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue,...
No. 22 Duke Falls at No. 17 Wake Forest, 3-0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Wake Forest scored a pair of goals in the second quarter and kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard for a 3-0 win in ACC field hockey Sunday afternoon at Kentner Stadium. The 17th-ranked Demon Deacons improve to 7-3 overall and move to 1-1 in conference action. Duke...
No. 4 Duke Defeats No. 1 Wake Forest With Thrilling 3-2 Victory
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In a thrilling match that featured five second-half goals, the fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team knocked off No. 1 Wake Forest 3-2 at Spry Stadium Saturday night. The Blue Devils (7-0-2, 3-0-1) handed the Demon Deacons (9-1-0, 3-1-0) their first loss of the season behind goals by Shakur Mohammed, Jai Bean and Axel Gudbjornsson.
Duke Baseball Completes First Fall Exhibition
DURHAM – Duke baseball completed its first exhibition of the fall on Thursday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, taking on NC State in a 14-inning contest. The Blue Devils pitching staff combined to toss 21 strikeouts and worked five consecutive hitless innings. HOW IT HAPPENED. Junior right-handed...
Men’s Basketball Welcomes Duke Children’s Hospital for Special Practice
DURHAM -- With the start of the 2022-23 season around the corner, the Duke men's basketball program continued its annual tradition of welcoming patients and families from Duke Children's to view an exclusive practice at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The event, which was also open to those who made a donation...
Duke Falls to No. 10 Pittsburgh
DURHAM - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match (10-25, 23-25, 11-25) to No. 10 Pittsburgh Friday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Panthers hit .322 percent for the match to secure their 13th win of the season. The Blue Devils were led offensively by senior Gracie Johnson with...
No. 4 Duke Set to Take on No. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday Night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team travels to take on the top team in the country on Saturday night, matching up against No. 1 Wake Forest at Spry Stadium. The Blue Devils (6-0-2, 2-0-1) and Demon Deacons (9-0-0, 3-0-0) sit atop their respective ACC divisional tables heading into the halfway mark of the conference schedule. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACC Network Extra.
How to Follow - Duke vs. Virginia
DURHAM. – Duke hosts ACC foe Virginia at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are RSN and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
Men’s Tennis Sends Seven to ITA All-American Championships
DURHAM – Seven members of Duke men's tennis are competing at the 2022 ITA Men's All-American Championships, which begins Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Duke juniors Andrew Dale, Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhaneni as well as sophomore Jake Krug will compete in the prequalifying singles rounds, while rookie Pedro Rodenas and senior Andrew Zhang will battle in the qualifying singles rounds. If Dale, Khan, Krug or Vallabhaneni advance out of their bracket, they will shift into the qualifying singles round with Rodenas and Zhang. If any of those six make it out of the qualifying bracket, they will join senior Garrett Johns in the main draw.
Gray, Lawson, U.S. Women’s National Team Win FIBA Women’s World Cup Gold
SYDNEY, Australia – Former Duke women's basketball standout Chelsea Gray, current Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson and the U.S. Women's National Team captured the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup via an 83-61 victory over China. With the win, Team USA earned its fourth...
