ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Watch Mayor Parker’s State of the City Address

Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lVuI_0iH3e2Dx00

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker spoke on the future of Fort Worth at the Fort Worth Chamber’s annual State of the City event on Thursday at Dickies Arena.

In the address, Parker talks about her first year in office and her vision around the issues of education, public safety, city services, mobility and transportation, and more.

“We are home to an increasingly diverse population of nearly 1 million residents. We range in age, race, gender, profession, economic background and political affiliation. We attack problems, not people. And so, my biggest question for us all today: ‘What does it take to be a world-class city?’” Parker said.

Watch the full address on the City of Fort Worth YouTube channel:

Following her remarks, Parker was interviewed by the host of PBS’s Firing Line, Margaret Hoover, about leadership, public safety and what sets Fort Worth apart.

During the program, Parker also gave the inaugural Mayor’s Unsung Hero Service Award to Judge Brent Carr, a judge who has served in Tarrant County since 1983 and has taken on multiple specialty courts to serve the community.

Photo: Mayor Mattie Parker discusses Fort Worth’s future during Thursday’s address.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexaminer.com

2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know

The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Parker, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Hoover
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site

DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#State Of The City Address#Politics Local#Dickies Arena#Firing Line#City News
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’

Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
US105

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy