Watch Mayor Parker’s State of the City Address

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker spoke on the future of Fort Worth at the Fort Worth Chamber’s annual State of the City event on Thursday at Dickies Arena.

In the address, Parker talks about her first year in office and her vision around the issues of education, public safety, city services, mobility and transportation, and more.

“We are home to an increasingly diverse population of nearly 1 million residents. We range in age, race, gender, profession, economic background and political affiliation. We attack problems, not people. And so, my biggest question for us all today: ‘What does it take to be a world-class city?’” Parker said.

Watch the full address on the City of Fort Worth YouTube channel:

Following her remarks, Parker was interviewed by the host of PBS’s Firing Line, Margaret Hoover, about leadership, public safety and what sets Fort Worth apart.

During the program, Parker also gave the inaugural Mayor’s Unsung Hero Service Award to Judge Brent Carr, a judge who has served in Tarrant County since 1983 and has taken on multiple specialty courts to serve the community.

Photo: Mayor Mattie Parker discusses Fort Worth’s future during Thursday’s address.

