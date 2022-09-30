ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Louisiana State
San Antonio, TX
flicksandfood.com

Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month

Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You

During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige

Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

