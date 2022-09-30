Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos
Woman-owned Prospect Parlor and loungey Scissors & Scotch are now providing services in the Alamo City.
flicksandfood.com
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December
The event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two new, internationally inspired ventures are opening in the Alamo City, and longtime drinkery Broadway 5050 is getting a revamp.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo extends free admission for frontline heroes through Oct. 16
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is extending its free admission policy for current doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by offering free admission through Oct. 16. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs can enjoy two additional weeks of free admission (with proper ID) during Zoo...
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige
Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio emerges from historic drought conditions, mosquitoes are again hatching in yards, parks, and pools. During the dry summer months, the pests couldn't easily find water to lay eggs in. San Antonio residents didn't see many of the biting insects during June, when the bugs are normally most active.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
