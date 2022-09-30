Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Lenoir City coffee shop offers job training to adults with special needs
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City coffee shop is grateful to get additional support from customers after a social media post highlighting its mission was shared thousands of times. Riverside Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of joe; it’s providing job training to...
ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
wvlt.tv
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
Hawkins, Loudon County 911 specialists join Hurricane Ian response in Florida
The Hawkins County 911 dispatcher is part of a statewide team heading to Florida to help answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
1450wlaf.com
Overnight wreck sends one person to the hospital via a medical helicopter
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In the wee hours of Sunday morning, a pick-up truck headed down a steep hill on Liberty Street, left the road, went over an embankment and rammed into the back of a home, according to officials. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 2:25AM...
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Sevierville celebrates a Smoky Mountain fall
SEVIERVILLE — As autumn sweeps over the Smoky Mountains, the streets of Sevierville are coming alive with fall activities for the whole family. Sevierville’s Smoky Mountain Harvest Fest began on Sept. 22 and will continue until October 31. The event brings a variety of ways to see and celebrate the beauty of the Smoky Mountains in the fall.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
WBIR
Annual used book sale this weekend
The Friends of the Knox County Public Library is hosting its annual fall used book sale this weekend! It's happening at Central United Methodist Church.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
Powell man charged after school threat
A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.
wvlt.tv
Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
utdailybeacon.com
River Breeze Event Center opens in Knoxville with ‘Fridays in Fall’ concert series
Parker Frost, a middle-aged “concert junkie,” visits on average 50 to 60 concerts a year and has found everything wrong with concert venues to create an ideal event center of his own. Frost envisioned a seamless concert experience starting from Downtown Knoxville. He pictured college students being able...
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Comments / 0