Rockwood, TN

WBIR

ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
ALCOA, TN
WDEF

Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
visitcookevilletn.com

The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)

​​The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
COOKEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sevierville celebrates a Smoky Mountain fall

SEVIERVILLE — As autumn sweeps over the Smoky Mountains, the streets of Sevierville are coming alive with fall activities for the whole family. Sevierville’s Smoky Mountain Harvest Fest began on Sept. 22 and will continue until October 31. The event brings a variety of ways to see and celebrate the beauty of the Smoky Mountains in the fall.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN

