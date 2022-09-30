Student Debt Slashed: 8 million people will have their college loans cut by up to $20,000 in a new relief package set in place by the Biden administration.

Read full article on original website
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Parents who took on student debt for their kids should receive more benefits from Biden's debt cancellation plans, 8 Democratic senators say
Parents who took on PLUS student loans for their kids are eligible for up to $10,000 from Biden's loan forgiveness. But 8 Democratic lawmakers want Biden to offer the full $20,000 relief to parents whose kids are also Pell recipients. PLUS loans are restrictive and can keep borrowers in repayment...
The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department
On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief. The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward. Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application. Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received...
CNET
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Biden's Education Department just decided some student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief
Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. Around 770,000 borrowers will be impacted by the change, according to the administration. Borrowers who have been waiting with...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
White House analysis finds Biden plan to cancel some student loan debt costs $379 billion
President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program, according to a Biden administration cost estimate.
Washington Examiner
Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit
An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
White House releases state-by-state student debt forgiveness estimates
Around 90 percent of the expected relief will go to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year. States with relatively large populations, like California and Texas, have the most borrowers who meet the criteria for forgiveness. The Education Department advises applying prior to Nov. 15 for relief to occur before...
Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As student aid for the new academic school year has just become available for students, the Biden Administration has now changed the qualifications needed to utilize the student loan forgiveness program. According to the student aid website, as of September 29th, people who have Federal Family Education Loans or Perkins Loans not held by the department of education, The post Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Republican states target Biden student loan forgiveness plan in new lawsuit
Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Biden administration over its plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, seeks an immediate injunction halting the order and challenges the “Mass Debt Cancellation” proposal as unlawful because there is no statue from Congress authorizing the cancellation of student loan debt.
Legal challenges stack up for Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Several states sued over Joe Biden's plan to forgive billions in federal student loans for millions of borrowers and a separate suit was knocked down.
GOP-led states sue Biden administration in response to student loan handout plan
Six GOP-led states are suing the Biden administration over its plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
