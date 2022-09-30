ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Debt Slashed: 8 million people will have their college loans cut by up to $20,000 in a new relief package set in place by the Biden administration.

By Emma Dela Cruz, Alice Adams, Maddie Hess, Ogonna Nnodimele, Alex Rosa
 3 days ago
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
CNET

Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application

Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department just decided some student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief

Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. Around 770,000 borrowers will be impacted by the change, according to the administration. Borrowers who have been waiting with...
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Colleges
Education
Economy
Federal Aid
Washington Examiner

Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit

An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
The Hill

White House releases state-by-state student debt forgiveness estimates

Around 90 percent of the expected relief will go to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year. States with relatively large populations, like California and Texas, have the most borrowers who meet the criteria for forgiveness. The Education Department advises applying prior to Nov. 15 for relief to occur before...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As student aid for the new academic school year has just become available for students, the Biden Administration has now changed the qualifications needed to utilize the student loan forgiveness program. According to the student aid website, as of September 29th, people who have Federal Family Education Loans or Perkins Loans not held by the department of education, The post Biden Administration updates student loan forgiveness requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Hill

Republican states target Biden student loan forgiveness plan in new lawsuit

Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Biden administration over its plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, seeks an immediate injunction halting the order and challenges the “Mass Debt Cancellation” proposal as unlawful because there is no statue from Congress authorizing the cancellation of student loan debt.
The New York Times

They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?

According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
