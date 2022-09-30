ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery

Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
94.9 WMMQ

New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School

Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
Detroit News

Listeria linked to Michigan cheese plant

Cheeses produced by a Benton Harbor cheese producer have been linked to an outbreak of listeriosis that has sickened six people in six states since 2017, according to an alert issued jointly Friday by the federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agencies issued...
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Alpena, MI

Nestled in the northeast of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan is the charming town of Alpena that boasts the eclectic fusion of natural wonders and history. You are reading: Free things to do in alpena mi | 15 Best Things to Do in Alpena, MI. The city of Alpena makes...
1470 WFNT

Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan

Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

