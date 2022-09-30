Read full article on original website
Related
Young Deer Goes Over 50-Foot Waterfall, Just Swims Away Like Nothing Happened
This deer’s trip over a waterfall went WAY better than it did for that elk we saw tumble down a waterfall earlier this year. Incredible video footage of a deer toppling over a 50 foot waterfall and swimming away unfazed has gone viral, racking up over 3 million views over a relatively short timespan.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Michigan man's cat officially named tallest in the world
A Michigan man's 18.83-inch tall pet was awarded the Guinness World Records title of the tallest living domestic cat.
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
This 'magic' mushroom dispensary in Florida is selling psychedelics and testing legal boundaries
Chillum in Tampa, Florida, is selling "magic" mushroom products made from a strain that is not illegal in all but one state.
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery
Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
Two areas to watch for potential tropical development
We're monitoring two tropical waves for potential development. No threat to the Gulf for now.
Detroit News
Listeria linked to Michigan cheese plant
Cheeses produced by a Benton Harbor cheese producer have been linked to an outbreak of listeriosis that has sickened six people in six states since 2017, according to an alert issued jointly Friday by the federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agencies issued...
As deer hunting season begins in Michigan, Oakland County sheriff gives reminder: don't hunt drunk
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is encouraging hunters to use caution and common sense during the bow season, which lasts until Nov. 14, and then firearm hunting season, which runs for two weeks beginning Nov. 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Alpena, MI
Nestled in the northeast of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan is the charming town of Alpena that boasts the eclectic fusion of natural wonders and history. You are reading: Free things to do in alpena mi | 15 Best Things to Do in Alpena, MI. The city of Alpena makes...
Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan
Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1