Farmington Hills, MI

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022

Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub

Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
94.9 WMMQ

New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School

Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
DogTime

French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It's Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
Newsweek

Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies

A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
BBC

Missing cat found with new born kittens at electrical substation

A cat and her new born kittens have been found at an electrical substation four months after she went missing. While pregnant, three-year-old British shorthair Bella, had squeezed into a cabinet in St Mary's, Southampton which holds electrical equipment. The cat and her litter were discovered in good health by...
94.9 WMMQ

Allegan Man Giving Stray Cats a Second Chance on TikTok is Heartwarming

This TikTok is more than just adorable cat videos. But, there are some pretty adorable cat videos. This cat-loving TikToker, @JohnTheCatMan currently has 20.6 thousand followers and 271.7 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. There's no denying is love for felines as he runs the non-profit Kittens in the Mitten. The non-profit helps give stray cats in West Michigan a second chance according to their Facebook page,
montanaoutdoor.com

BIRD DOG EMERGENCY!!!

Bird dogs are a hunter’s best friend. It is amazing how much ground that they can cover during a day’s hunt. For every 1 mile that a hunter treks, the dog covers 3. During those miles, there can be many accidents waiting to happen. ￼. In Montana, Rattlesnakes...
DogTime

100-Year-Old California Woman Adopts 11-Year-Old Rescue Dog

As a child raised in an orphanage in Germany during WWII, a now 100-year-old California woman never had pets. But, as Today reports, the centenarian has made up for lost time. Johanna Carrington’s recent four-legged friend is an 11-year-old rescue dog, a Chihuahua mix named Gucci. They are the perfect pair.
