Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Tony La Russa: It'd Be 'Impossible' to Manage White Sox in 2023 Due to Health Issue
Tony La Russa will not be managing the Chicago White Sox in 2023. The 77-year-old announced he is stepping down on Monday because of multiple health issues. James Fegan of The Athletic shared his statement which said, in part, "At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."
Bleacher Report
The Best and Worst Bang-for-Your-Buck Contracts of 2022 MLB Season
There's an old saying that you get what you pay for, but that isn't always true when it comes to Major League Baseball salaries. Sometimes, you're fortunate enough to pay next to nothing for an MVP or Cy Young candidate. Other times, one of the most expensive players in the league ends up barely playing or performing poorly.
Bleacher Report
Answering the Biggest Question Marks Ahead of the 2022 MLB Playoffs
With all 12 spots secured and the games set to begin on Friday, it's time to get up to speed on Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason. Got questions? Well, we've got answers. That is, we have answers to what we think are the biggest looming questions hanging over each of...
Bleacher Report
Phillies Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth; 1st Trip to Postseason Since 2011
The Philadelphia Phillies no longer own the distinction of having the longest playoff drought in the National League. With a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday, the Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011. Aaron Nola threw 6.2 perfect innings before allowing his first hit, and Kyle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Predictions
The 12-team Major League Baseball postseason field was set on Monday night. The Philadelphia Phillies locked up the final one of three wild-card berths in the National League with their win over the Houston Astros. The final two days of the regular season will now be about seeding in the...
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Could Pitch for Mets Wednesday if NL East Title Remains Up For Grabs
The New York Mets are prepared to do whatever it takes if they still have a chance to finish in first place in the National League East on Wednesday. Per ESPN's Joon Lee, manager Buck Showalter said Mets ace Jacob deGrom could start the season finale to give the team the best chance at a division title.
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Bracket 2022: Expert Hot Takes on Wild-Card Race
The six teams that will fill the wild-card spots in the Major League Baseball postseason have been determined. The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays are locked into the American League field. The New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are the likely National League wild-card teams. New York needs a miracle to snatch the NL East from the Atlanta Braves.
Bleacher Report
Padres Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth with Brewers Loss; Will Play in Wild Card Round
The San Diego Padres clinched a berth in the 2022 postseason after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday. San Diego's in!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Padres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@padres</a> are going to play in the postseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <a href="https://t.co/4SfVWpKyT3">pic.twitter.com/4SfVWpKyT3</a>. San Diego is currently second in the NL West with an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still at 61 home runs with two games left
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Luis Severino Pulled After 7 No-Hit Innings vs. Rangers
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had one of the best starts of his career Monday against the Texas Rangers, pitching seven no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. However, Severino wasn't able to finish off his masterpiece as he was pulled before the start of the eighth inning. He was making his third start since returning from the injured list, and his night was over after 94 pitches.
Bleacher Report
Justin Hollander Promoted to Mariners GM After SEA Ends 21-Year Playoff Drought
Justin Hollander helped the Seattle Mariners clinch their first playoff spot since the 2001 campaign, and he was rewarded with quite the promotion. Tim Booth of the Associated Press noted the Mariners announced they promoted Hollander to the role of general manager. He has been with the team since the end of the 2016 campaign and was promoted to assistant general manager before the start of the 2020 season.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Announce Retirement on Monday
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will reportedly announce his retirement on Monday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. La Russa was planning to remain with the organization through 2023, but the strategy has changed after heart issues have kept him away from the team. Chicago entered Sunday...
Comments / 0