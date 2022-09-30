Read full article on original website
The Ukraine war 'can still get worse for Putin and Russia,' says retired US Gen. Petraeus
Petraeus cited a fresh round of sanctions as proof that the West still has more leverage to use against Russia.
GOP Sen Marco Rubio confronted over past opposition to hurricane relief despite asking for new funds
Republican Senator Marco Rubio defended his past votes against providing hurricane relief, as he has asked for federal money to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Ian in his home state of Florida. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Mr Rubio about a letter he sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for disaster relief for resources for Florida after Hurricane Ian, but noted how he had previously voted against disaster relief in 2012 for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit the northeast of the US.Hurricane Ian made landfall this week and has already devastated parts of Florida and the East...
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced. He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.
Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard identified by CNN as Perla Huerta
"Perla," the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta.
