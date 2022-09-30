Read full article on original website
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals
National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals
National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
Do Tortillas Really Need to Be Refrigerated?
We’ve all wondered about this—if a package of tortillas can safely sit on a grocery store shelf, do they need to be refrigerated when you get home? The answer has more to do with shelf life than safety. Do Tortillas Have to Be Refrigerated?. No, tortillas do not...
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
Easy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe
If you want to add a spicy kick to chicken, then you simply can't go wrong with a Korean-style dish. With recipe developer Ting Dalton's easy Korean fried chicken recipe, you can whip up the spicy, flavorful, crispy delight right in your own kitchen, without the hassle. "Korean fried chicken is something I always like to order if I'm out but when I started making my own, I haven't looked back," Dalton says — and once you follow this recipe, you won't be looking back, either.
Pati Jinich shares 3 guacamole recipes you can try at home
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich shares three recipes for National Guacamole Day.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Comfort foods take on seasonal flavors for irresistible LTOs
Novelty alone can’t guarantee a successful LTO; crafting a crowd-pleasing offering that encourages trial means striking a balance between uniqueness and approachability—that’s why adding creative twists to classic comfort foods can be a major restaurant “win.” Offering classic dishes that customers are already excited about—but enhancing them with unique ingredients or seasonal produce—can not only help restaurateurs refresh their menus, but grow their businesses, too.
How to make this Dominican dish with fried plantains, salami and cheese
Stephanie Ramos and her brother share a family recipe for a Dominican dish with fried plantains, salami and cheese.
Real Simple
Punjabi Cauliflower
Bored of roasted cauliflower? Shake things up and turn those florets into this vibrant dish from Anita Jaisinghani, the acclaimed Houston-based chef. Jaisinghani dives deep into the world of Indian cooking in her gorgeous cookbook Masala, which is also a master class in harnessing the power of spices. This recipe is the perfect introduction to how the combination of spices can turn a humble vegetable into a succulent one. Black mustard seeds, red chili powder, and turmeric pack a ton of flavor while a tomato-and-ginger mixture creates a fragrant sauce. Serve this cauliflower dish as a side or with rice for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main.
Chef shares sustainable roasted mushroom recipe from zero-waste kitchen
Chef Denevin Miranda shared his sustainable mushroom recipe for a maitake with shishito pepper aioli and pickled mushrooms.
msn.com
Shrimp Tacos (Tacos de Camaron)
These Tacos de Camaron are the simplest, easiest and most flavorful shrimp tacos! Packed with flavor and ready in under 30 minutes. Shrimp Tacos – Take a bite, and it’ll be hard to stop at just one. This has to be one of my favorite recipes ever!. So...
purewow.com
Mark Bittman’s Spinach Carbonara
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lightly cooked spinach gives this classic pasta a fresh bite. You want pasta and you want it now. Enter Mark...
