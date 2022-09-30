If you want to add a spicy kick to chicken, then you simply can't go wrong with a Korean-style dish. With recipe developer Ting Dalton's easy Korean fried chicken recipe, you can whip up the spicy, flavorful, crispy delight right in your own kitchen, without the hassle. "Korean fried chicken is something I always like to order if I'm out but when I started making my own, I haven't looked back," Dalton says — and once you follow this recipe, you won't be looking back, either.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO