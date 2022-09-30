Read full article on original website
Related
Food Beast
Baskin-Robbins Unveils Its Spiciest Ice Cream Flavor Yet
Baskin-Robbins is introducing a bold and intense new ice cream as its Flavor of the Month for October: Spicy ‘n Spooky. This unique new flavor is a first of its kind for Baskin-Robbins, as it will be the brand's spiciest flavor yet. Spicy 'n Spooky is here to strike...
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours
Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
msn.com
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars
Banana pudding cheesecake bars combine all your favorite flavors of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers and creamy cheesecake. These easy cheesecake bars are a decadent treat. I have a deep love of dessert recipes and believe that you should always save room for dessert! Nutella cheesecake bars and lemon cheesecake bars round out some of my favorite cheesecake squares.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon
From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
sneakernews.com
World-Famous New York Cheesecake Flavors This Saucony Shadow 6000
Having previously likened their classics to burgers and even the signature offerings of Dunkin’ Donuts, Saucony is extremely well-versed in the art of food-inspired colorways. And for their Fall ’22 menu, the footwear brand is drawing design cues from New York’s world-famous strawberry cheesecake, applying the dessert’s palette to their Shadow 6000.
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Classic Cherry Cheesecake Recipe
It's pretty hard not to love cheesecake — the creamy, tangy flavor tastes oh-so good. You can't go wrong with serving up a classic, plain cheesecake, but if you want to add a pop of color and sweetness, a fruit topping is the way to go. Recipe developer Jessica Morone has crafted this classic cherry cheesecake, and it really is the perfect dessert for a casual dinner or get-together. "My favorite thing about this cheesecake is that it is actually rather simple to make," Morone says. "There aren't a ton of ingredients, and it's very easy to put together."
thepioneerwoman.com
Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
The internet's favorite chocolate chip cookie
These miraculous cookies are somehow even easier, faster, and — I'll say it — better than the recipe on the back of the chocolate chip bag. There is no waiting, no ambiguity — is my butter soft enough? room temp eggs . . . even when it's 90°F? — about when to pass go. (Butter: Cold from the fridge. Eggs: Cold from the fridge. Go!)
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
Yep, pineapple walnut cake, cream cheese icing is just what the morning called for
There is a line from a Mary Oliver essay that goes like this: "That’s the big question, the one the world throws at you every morning. 'Hey, you are alive. Would you like to make a comment?' ”. I read that line, highlighted it in my book, and kept...
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
Comments / 0