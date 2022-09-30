ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WJCL

South Carolina suing government due to student loan debt relief

S.C. — The Biden administration is scaling back on how many student loans it will forgive, after several states sued, including South Carolina. Six states filed a lawsuit to block the plan. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders, will...
The Independent

Biden slashes back student loan relief plan as Republican launch lawsuits

The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000 or...
WFAE.org

How a Supreme Court case from North Carolina could upend our democratic system

As a new U.S. Supreme Court term begins, one of the cases that are drawing national attention has roots in North Carolina and could impact the future of our democratic system. Moore v. Harper was brought by Republican legislators in the state who question whether a state Supreme Court has the right to throw out congressional redistricting maps, which happened this past year in North Carolina.
Joe Biden

