Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
South Carolina, 5 other GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina and five Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to...
WJCL
South Carolina suing government due to student loan debt relief
S.C. — The Biden administration is scaling back on how many student loans it will forgive, after several states sued, including South Carolina. Six states filed a lawsuit to block the plan. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders, will...
Biden slashes back student loan relief plan as Republican launch lawsuits
The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000 or...
DeSantis and Rubio hold strong leads in Florida gubernatorial, Senate races, up by double digits with Latinos
A new poll shows Republicans Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis with strong leads over Democratic opponents in their respective races for Senate and governor.
WFAE.org
How a Supreme Court case from North Carolina could upend our democratic system
As a new U.S. Supreme Court term begins, one of the cases that are drawing national attention has roots in North Carolina and could impact the future of our democratic system. Moore v. Harper was brought by Republican legislators in the state who question whether a state Supreme Court has the right to throw out congressional redistricting maps, which happened this past year in North Carolina.
Democratic candidate slams GOP’s Nancy Mace for ‘bigoted attacks’
South Carolina Democratic House candidate Annie Andrews slammed Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) Wednesday for “bigoted attacks” through campaign ads accusing Andrews of treating children as young as 4 years old with gender-affirming care. Andrews, who works at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, said...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: There actually is a secret to educating all SC kids — right in front of us
A Spartanburg high school assigned every senior a mentor and created space in the middle of the day for students to get one-on-one help from teachers, and within five years it had increased its graduation rate by 17% to lead the state. In Columbia, an elementary school overhauled its approach...
Tax rebates 2022: There's time to claim one-time check worth at least $700 in South Carolina
South Carolina residents have just over two weeks left to file their state individual income tax returns for 2020, making them eligible to receive rebates totaling up to $700 by the end of the year.
Comments / 1