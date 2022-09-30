ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 6: Friday Football Fever scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week six and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Palestine 21 at Chapel Hill 42 – FINAL Texas High 58 at Mount Pleasant 27 – FINAL Jacksonville 7 at Kilgore 56 – FINAL Nacogdoches […]
Taking Vows: Katherine Patricia Casey Marries Matthew Walker Peacock

Matt Peacock and Kate Casey met in 2012, on the first day of school at Boston College, where they lived in the same dormitory. Matt proposed in November 2020. “As it was the depths of COVID lockdown, Matt got creative and decorated the roof of our house in Houston to be a lovely, intimate, flower-covered proposal spot,” said Kate.
