New Testing Data: Fewer Students in Early Grades Developing Basic Phonics Skills
Test scores released Wednesday from almost 2 million students offer a glimmer of hope for parents anxious about learning loss: The percentage of older elementary and middle school students reading on grade level is nearing what it was before COVID. But the results from Curriculum Associates, which publishes the I-Ready assessments, also reveal how much […]
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
The Lincoln Center: 5 Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers–Caring For and About Students
If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of 5 fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
healthpodcastnetwork.com
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu. Nicole Baldinu is native to Australia but found herself teaching in Japan for a couple of years and then Dubai for six. She found that teaching stifled her creativity so she left that career to attend the New York Film Academy.
familyeducation.com
Preschool Teachers are People Too
Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
psychologytoday.com
Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching
Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
Christianna Hurt Is Providing Financial Freedom For College Students With Her E-Commerce Platform WealthyCollege Kid
Freedom, Choice, and Success. These words stand out to 27-year-old Founder and CEO of WealthyCollegeKid, Christianna Hurt. Her program is dedicated to teaching college students and aspiring entrepreneurs how to navigate the world of e-commerce successfully. “Like a lot of people, you know, you come out of college, or you...
getnews.info
CanadaMath takes fun and learning a step further through useful math contest tutorial videos
CanadaMath is an online collection of tutorial videos for the grades 7-12 mathematics competitions in Canada and the United States of America. CanadaMath has earned global recognition as a leading online collection of tutorial videos for the grades 7-12 mathematics competitions in Canada and the USA. “Practice is a vital...
educationsnapshots.com
SLF Primary and Secondary School
HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro worked to bring SLF Primary and Secondary School a sustainable design for education in Shenzhen, China. This is a project to build a new public primary and secondary school for children aged 7 to 15 in Luohu District, Shenzhen, China. The themes of the new...
