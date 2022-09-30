ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Following a career performance, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. McMillan — also known as "T-Mac" — recorded a career-high five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday. McMillan also had...
Jayden de Laura ties UA record with six TD passes as Arizona crushes Colorado

On paper, the Arizona Wildcats were supposed to pile up a boatload of yards and score a bunch of points against Colorado. Only Arizona could stop Arizona’s offense Saturday night. The Wildcats accumulated 673 yards of offense in a 43-20 victory over the Buffaloes in front of an announced crowd of 36,591 at Arizona Stadium.
Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 43-20 victory over Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats defeated Colorado 43-20 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s victory:. * Arizona won a game by double figures for the first time since a 28-14 triumph over Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats' last double-digit win in a Pac-12 game came against Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018 (44-15).
