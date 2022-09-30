Read full article on original website
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
President Biden to visit N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s house
President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey on Thursday to appear at private fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to help national Democrats about a month before the closely watched midterm elections, NJ Advance Media has confirmed. The event at Murphy’s mansion along the Navesink River...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
N.J. reports 1,387 COVID cases, no deaths. Daily positive tests remain below 2,000.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no confirmed deaths as statewide daily positive tests continue to stay below 2,000. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive fell to 1,657, a 9% decrease from a week ago and a 4% increase from a month ago.
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
barronperspective.org
Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola
The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Beach Radio
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Does NJ support these leaders? Your turn to see if your views match poll results
TRENTON – Results from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll show opinions of Gov. Phil Murphy are rebounding after a spring slump. (Scroll down for an interactive spin through the poll questions. And if you don't want to be spoiled by seeing a few of the results, click 'page down' a couple of times to skip the next five paragraphs.)
N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion
I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
