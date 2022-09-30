Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salkeiz.k12.or.us
SIA Advisory Committee Presentation – September 19, 2022
The Student Investment Account Advisory Committee is back in session for the 2022-23 school year. Committee members met on Sept. 19, 2022, for this year’s first meeting. The group had the opportunity to review student performance data based on Key Performance Indicators and provide input in small groups on district goals. Committee members also received some background information and a brief status update on the Equity Advisory Committee.
It is up to the school board to fix the damage they have done
Board's email to the community a poor attempt to justify their decisions and actions(Editor's note: This column was addressed to the Newberg school board) Your recent email to our community demands a response. And this is my attempt at helping you reflect on your decisions and defensive rhetoric. The basis of your email and the core of your actions are not only inherently wrong, but they attempt to paint the board as a victim of your own decisions, when in fact the board is the perpetrator of unethical, illegal and indefensible decisions over the course of the last 18 months....
KATU.com
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are you eligible for $30 break on monthly internet bills?
Thousands of households in Milwaukie, Gladstone and Happy Valley qualify a subsidy through the Affordable Connectivity Program.Karen Linton isn't shy about working the appropriate angles to achieve a desired end. Whether it's beseeching the her city officials about the merits of a dog park or probing into discounts she's read about for certain household expenses, Linton is game. That's likely why she recently became one of the first Woodburn residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal program derived through the Federal Communications Commission and aimed at ensuring that households receive affordable internet access needed for...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Lebanon-Express
Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff
A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for systemic change in women’s soccer following U.S. Soccer investigation
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called for systemic change at all levels of women’s soccer in the wake of Monday’s report from U.S. Soccer following a yearlong investigation into misconduct and abuse allegations across the National Women’s Soccer League. Here is Brown’s statement:. “The recent investigation and...
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
Francke brothers move to fight appeal of Gable ruling
Kevin and Patrick Francke request a meeting with the Oregon Department of Justice as requested by state victims rights laws. The brothers of homicide victim Michael Francke have formally asked to meet with Oregon Department of Justice officials before they decide whether to appeal last's federal court ruling that previously convicted murderer Frank Gable is in fact innocent. Kevin and Patrick Francke have long believe Gable is innocent and unsuccessfully asked to meet with justice department and Marion County prosecutors to discuss the case as required by Oregon victims rights laws in the past. Their lawyer sent Oregon Attorney General...
Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by semi on SE Powell in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a semi shortly before noon Tuesday near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The crash happened at 11:49 a.m. The truck driver who was involved in the...
Columbia River cruise operated by Portland Spirit may no longer operate in Cascade Locks after 2023
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released from prison in December
The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence.
Comments / 0