Oklahoma State

yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths

Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Monday, October 10 Is Indigenous Peoples Day

Let's just get right to the elephant in the room, shall we? Columbus Day is the day we've long set aside to celebrate the historical "discovery" of the new world. While it has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, first pushed into creation by the people behind the true story of the Gangs of New York movie... super interesting history there... the USA isn't alone in this celebration.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cantontiger.org

Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma

There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
horseandrider.com

Rabies Reported in an Oklahoma Horse

On Sept. 23, the Oklahoma State Veterinarian Officeconfirmed an unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Cotton County tested positive for rabies. On Sept. 21 she became uncomfortable, urinating frequently and biting at her flanks, and progressed to hyperexcitability, hypersalivation, and self-mutilation. She was euthanized, and one other potentially exposed horse on the property is in voluntary quarantine.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Z94

Is It Time To Stop Watering Your Lawn?

An Oklahoma City meteorologist tossed a post up on Facebook this week that has the masses arguing back and forth about Oklahoma's water supply. Direct to the point, he advocated that Oklahoma citizens needed to stop watering their lawns because the current drought could linger on long enough to really affect the state supply during our upcoming traditional dry winter season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Rain chances finally returning to Oklahoma

After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain. Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend. Right now, rainfall totals look to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

