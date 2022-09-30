Read full article on original website
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Oklahoma?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
KOCO
More than 2 million without power in Florida, including Oklahoma family
More than two million people in Florida are still without power, including a family from Oilton, Oklahoma. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded, but not before it made landfall again. It continues to rip through the southern coast and the death toll continues to go up. Some reports now show at...
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Top 10 Oklahoma Scream Parks & Haunted Attractions to Check out This Halloween!
Fall is here and Halloween is fast approaching. If like me you enjoy haunted houses and scream parks you're in luck, the Sooner State has several. From truly terrifying to kid-friendly and everything in between. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF OKLAHOMA'S TOP 10 HAUNTED HOUSES. The family and...
blackchronicle.com
THE FRONTIER: In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a simple victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
Monday, October 10 Is Indigenous Peoples Day
Let's just get right to the elephant in the room, shall we? Columbus Day is the day we've long set aside to celebrate the historical "discovery" of the new world. While it has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, first pushed into creation by the people behind the true story of the Gangs of New York movie... super interesting history there... the USA isn't alone in this celebration.
kgou.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
cantontiger.org
Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma
There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
horseandrider.com
Rabies Reported in an Oklahoma Horse
On Sept. 23, the Oklahoma State Veterinarian Officeconfirmed an unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Cotton County tested positive for rabies. On Sept. 21 she became uncomfortable, urinating frequently and biting at her flanks, and progressed to hyperexcitability, hypersalivation, and self-mutilation. She was euthanized, and one other potentially exposed horse on the property is in voluntary quarantine.
Is It Time To Stop Watering Your Lawn?
An Oklahoma City meteorologist tossed a post up on Facebook this week that has the masses arguing back and forth about Oklahoma's water supply. Direct to the point, he advocated that Oklahoma citizens needed to stop watering their lawns because the current drought could linger on long enough to really affect the state supply during our upcoming traditional dry winter season.
KFOR
Rain chances finally returning to Oklahoma
After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain. Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend. Right now, rainfall totals look to be...
Charges continue stacking up against Oklahoma contractor
It's a story you first heard on News 4, with an In Your Corner alert on a suspect contractor dating back more than a year ago.
