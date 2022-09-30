ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
bethelbearfacts.com

Hampton students plan walk out against proposed Virginia transgender policies

This past Tuesday, students across Virginia have planned and participated in school walkouts to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new policies regarding “the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents.” Protestors cite concerns about how these policies will affect transgender and other nonbinary students, concerns shared by many in the Hampton Community. At all four Hampton high schools, students intend to show their support for the rights of their LGBTQ+ peers by walking out of class on Wednesday, October 5th at 10:00 AM.
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
hampton.gov

CANCELLED: Crawlin Crab Half Marathon

BayPort Foundation Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon presented by Bon Secours shows off the best of Hampton, Virginia. All runners will make their way through historic Downtown Hampton and along the Hampton Roads Harbor before finishing near the Hampton Coliseum for a Post-Race Celebration. Flat and fast course in Hampton,...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover

One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer

Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

USS Ford's first deployment delayed because of looming nor'easter

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy announced Sunday night that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its crew's planned deployment from Naval Station Norfolk has now been delayed by a nor'easter forming off the coast from the remnants of Ian. The Navy had noted that it was closely...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
SUFFOLK, VA

