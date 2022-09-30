Read full article on original website
Norfolk AKA hosts virtual voter town hall Saturday
10 On Your Side's Bianca Holman was the moderator of the town hall, which took place at 10 a.m. and was live streamed on Facebook.
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
WITN
ECSU names Vice Chancellor for new Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has named a new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion. ECSU says Dr. Tiffany Hinton is the new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion as well as the new chief diversity officer. In these roles, WITN is told that...
princessanneindy.com
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim
NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2,022nd baby born in 2022
Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world. This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!. The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.
bethelbearfacts.com
Hampton students plan walk out against proposed Virginia transgender policies
This past Tuesday, students across Virginia have planned and participated in school walkouts to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new policies regarding “the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents.” Protestors cite concerns about how these policies will affect transgender and other nonbinary students, concerns shared by many in the Hampton Community. At all four Hampton high schools, students intend to show their support for the rights of their LGBTQ+ peers by walking out of class on Wednesday, October 5th at 10:00 AM.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
hampton.gov
CANCELLED: Crawlin Crab Half Marathon
BayPort Foundation Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon presented by Bon Secours shows off the best of Hampton, Virginia. All runners will make their way through historic Downtown Hampton and along the Hampton Roads Harbor before finishing near the Hampton Coliseum for a Post-Race Celebration. Flat and fast course in Hampton,...
Virginia Business
Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover
One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer
Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
Filipino American History Month | Meet the Virginia Beach man still aiding his home country
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If age is just a number, Edd Basilio is the first one to tell you: making a difference can come at any age. Basilio, 70, calls Virginia Beach his home, but his roots are global, as a native of the Philippines born into a Navy family. But after retiring from the Navy, Basilio found a new career in helping aid others.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
Norfolk will host the Arbor Day Festival this October
This year's festival will be hosted outside and include a ceremony and award show. There will also be vendors and opportunities for festival-goers to adopt their own trees.
13newsnow.com
USS Ford's first deployment delayed because of looming nor'easter
NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy announced Sunday night that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its crew's planned deployment from Naval Station Norfolk has now been delayed by a nor'easter forming off the coast from the remnants of Ian. The Navy had noted that it was closely...
13newsnow.com
Noon Interview: Great American Food Fest in Chesapeake
The event, sponsored by the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, will contribute to charity. With dozens of types of food and live music, there's something for everyone.
44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend
SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
No school for some, activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
