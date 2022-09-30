ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

FDA’s rotten definition of “healthy” food is finally getting tossed

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday proposed a long-awaited revision to the definition of the term "healthy" on food packaging—finally scrapping the mind-boggling criteria from the 1990s that made healthful foods such as nuts, salmon, avocados, olive oil, and even water ineligible for the label. The new...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BGR.com

Massive meat recall: 87,000 pounds of meat recalled over Listeria fears

Anyone who purchased Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. products recently should know there’s a massive recall in place. The company recalled about 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can cause potentially fatal illness in some people.
cohaitungchi.com

Can People With Diabetes Eat Pineapple?

Pineapple is a sweet fruit that many people with diabetes shy away from because of its presumed effect on blood sugar. But is it something that you need to avoid like the plague, or can it be consumed safely without any ill effects on your health?. You are reading: Is...
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
diabetesdaily.com

Diabetes and Gout

Gout is a form of arthritis that is characterized by painful flair-ups in the joints, most commonly at the base of the big toe. Pain from gout comes and goes, but if it’s not treated it can get progressively worse, and go on to affect more of the body.
MedicalXpress

High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults

Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
DC News Now

Dietary supplement recalled over undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Another dietary supplement is being recalled because it is tainted with the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall involves two lots of Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle’s Wonder Pill. The recall was initiated after Amazon notified the company that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil.
verywellhealth.com

Low Blood Sugar Symptoms

The sugar (glucose) levels in your blood fluctuate naturally. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can arise for many reasons, including not eating enough or suddenly engaging in strenuous activity. However, it’s most common in those taking insulin or other medications for type 2 diabetes and those with type 1 diabetes....
TheConversationCanada

Better income assistance programs are needed to help people with rising cost of living

At the onset of the pandemic, the Canadian federal government cobbled together a series of programs to help vulnerable populations who needed support. These measures included boosts to Canada Child Benefit payments, the goods and services (GST) tax credit and the Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors. This choice of programs is telling in two important respects. First, they all came in the form of income-tested monthly benefits paid through the tax system. Secondly, the programs were mostly directed at families with children and seniors, with the exception of the GST credit that provides tax-free payments to individuals...
Health Digest

Is Liver Good For You?

As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
