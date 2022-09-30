ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

School of Medicine announces 2022 Nathan Deal Scholars

MACON/SAVANNAH/COLUMBUS – Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) recently announced 12 new Nathan Deal Scholars for the 2022-23 academic year. Scholars are selected based on their strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement and their likelihood of serving in rural, underserved Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. They will receive 85-100% of tuition for up to four academic years.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured in Georgia

MCDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been picked up by The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport when he left without permission.
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
County
Houston County, GA
County
Baldwin County, GA
Bibb County, GA
Society
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Supportive Housing#Rural Communities#Gardening#Depaul#Charity#Middle And High School#Cafe Central Inc#Central Georgia Council#Laurens Twiggs County
valdostatoday.com

Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M

ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Charities
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
13WMAZ

Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy