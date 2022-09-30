BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO