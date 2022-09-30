Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
mercer.edu
School of Medicine announces 2022 Nathan Deal Scholars
MACON/SAVANNAH/COLUMBUS – Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) recently announced 12 new Nathan Deal Scholars for the 2022-23 academic year. Scholars are selected based on their strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement and their likelihood of serving in rural, underserved Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. They will receive 85-100% of tuition for up to four academic years.
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured in Georgia
MCDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been picked up by The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport when he left without permission.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
wuga.org
Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program
Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M
ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
41nbc.com
LIST: Middle Georgia Schools make alternate plans in response to Hurricane Ian; Virtual learning, Football games, ect.
Middle Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many school systems are taking action in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Middle Georgia region later this week– here’s what you need to know. WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Students in the Washington county school district will learn from home...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
