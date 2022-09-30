Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Shiever has her season end at Salem Sectional
Carmi-White County sophomore Ava Shiever traveled to Salem on Monday for the IHSA 1A Golf Sectional. With over 80 golfers participating, Shiever had to place in the top 10 to advance to the State Tournament, a tall task for a sophomore. Shiever would finish the day with a 99, placing...
14news.com
80-year-old referee officiates last game after 40 years on the field
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday’s City Girls Soccer Junior Varsity Championship Game at North High School between Castle and Memorial held a story within the game. 80-year-old John Catt celebrated his last game officiating on the field. “One day I’m 80,” Catt said. “At 79, I was still doing...
city-countyobserver.com
Hufnagel runs into record books
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
G2E: Evansville North edges by Vincennes Lincoln 17-14
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville North edges by Vincennes Lincoln 17-14.
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – OCTOBER 3RD, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON MONDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 23-year-old Jeremiah Watson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail Bond. 72-year-old Ivory Simmons of Mt. Vernon...
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
wfcnnews.com
Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler
UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Amber Armes, 29, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $5,000 and the bond was posted. Tosha Rodriguez, 32, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on a count of OVWI Schedule I or II and 3 counts of Neglect of a Dependant. Bond was set at $5,000. Bond was posted.
wrul.com
Open Line ON DEMAND – Carmi Chamber of Commerce October Member of the Month
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, Jc sits down with Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Northcott, new president Lacey Harms, and October Member of the Month Nancy J Winter. The group previews the 78th annual dinner, new board members, upcoming events and more.
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Leads In Covid Cases
Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
14news.com
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
wish989.com
Tate Offered Plea Agreement on Clinton County Charges
CARLYLE – The Kentucky man convicted of the December 2021 murder of Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley has been offered a plea agreement on the 30 charges he’s facing in Clinton County. Ray Tate made a video court appearance in Clinton County Court last week.
