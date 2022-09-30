Kari Lake Leads Katie Hobbs with Millions in Ads from GOP Governors Association and Superior Independent Support

Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP candidate for governor, says abortion should be rare but not illegal
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, said Tuesday she would like abortions to be rare and safe, but not illegal. “It would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal, the way they said it before,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
RNC sues Maricopa County for 'shutting out' Republican poll workers
ARIZONA, USA — The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits Tuesday against Maricopa County, claiming the county favored Democrat poll workers over Republicans ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections. In September, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County accusing officials of violating Arizona...
Jan. 6 committee attorney says Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward pleaded Fifth
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen
Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
GOP elections chief candidate defends riot attendance
The Republican candidate for secretary of state defended his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, saying his presence there did not make him a participant. “The last time I checked, being at a place where something’s happening is not illegal,’’ said Mark Finchem. During a half-hour...
KTAR.com
Doctors group asks court to make 15-week abortion ban the law in Arizona
PHOENIX — An Arizona doctors advocacy group has filed a lawsuit asking a court to rule that a new 15-week abortion ban applies statewide rather than a near-total ban that dates back more than a century. The Center for Reproductive Rights, American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perkins...
kawc.org
Arizona doctors say territorial-era abortion law should only be for those without medical licenses
PHOENIX -- Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses. And that would free them to once again perform the medical procedure -- at least through the 15th week of pregnancy. Attorneys for the Arizona...
KTAR.com
Prop 131 would change the line of succession to the governor’s seat
PHOENIX — Whether at the voting polls or ballot box, voters will see 10 statewide ballot initiatives, including a potential change to the line of succession for the governor’s seat. Proposition 131 would amend the state’s constitution by creating a position for lieutenant governor. Currently, if the governor...
azbigmedia.com
Why Arizona prosecutors are confused by conflicting abortion laws
Whatever their position on abortion rights, the Arizona prosecutors who would be responsible for enforcing the state’s abortion law all acknowledge that they will do their best to follow it. Except that they’re not all sure what the law currently is because they are confused by conflicting abortion laws.
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
A massive income tax cut that mainly benefits wealthy Arizonans that has been championed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year.
kawc.org
Arizona residents have extra 15 days to apply for school vouchers
PHOENIX -- Arizona education officials are giving parents who want to seek immediate voucher payments an extra 15 days to apply. The announcement came Friday as the Department of Education said it was inundated with last-minute requests to get funding for the first quarter of the school year. That crush came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs confirmed that Save Our Schools had failed to submit enough signatures to give voters the last word on the universal voucher plan approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature.
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
arizonasuntimes.com
House Republicans Demand DOJ Investigate $637 Million COVID Deal Between New York Governor, Major Donor
House Republicans are demanding that the Department of Justice investigate New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office over a massive deal the governor struck between the state and one of her wealthy campaign donors. Hochul’s office came under scrutiny earlier this month following the revelation that the governor organized a...
knau.org
Arizona attorney general sues to stop student loan forgiveness
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to sue the Biden administration to stop its new student loan forgiveness program. The Republican argues the government doesn’t have the authority to take such an action. The Arizona Republic reports that nine out of 10 student borrowers in Arizona are expected to...
