Kari Lake Leads Katie Hobbs with Millions in Ads from GOP Governors Association and Superior Independent Support

PHOENIX -- Arizona education officials are giving parents who want to seek immediate voucher payments an extra 15 days to apply. The announcement came Friday as the Department of Education said it was inundated with last-minute requests to get funding for the first quarter of the school year. That crush came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs confirmed that Save Our Schools had failed to submit enough signatures to give voters the last word on the universal voucher plan approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature.

