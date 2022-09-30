Hello, I am looking for some feedback on how to combat the damage to the apples on my Haralson tree. It's about 8-10 years old on dwarf stock, and has consistently produced apples that are about the size of what's sold in grocery stores. Asides from providing food spikes at the beginning of spring and around Halloween, and pruning the tree and applettes in spring to give the remaining fruit room to grow, nothing else is done to the tree. As you can see in the enclosed pictures, I'm getting what appears to be insect damage both on the inside and outside if the tree, and I would like to know what I can do to mitigate it. I already know that the translucent parts of the flesh are due to inconsistent watering. Thank you!

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO