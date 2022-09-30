ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

LBank starts off brand update month with logo reveal and diversity video

Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

Twitter Introduces TikTok-like Vertical Scrolling Video Feed

Twitter is the latest social media platform to copy TikTok. No, it isn’t going all-in and introducing a TikTok-like short-video feature just yet, something Instagram did with Reels and YouTube with Shorts. But the company Thursday announced a new video experience that appears to be inspired by the popular Chinese app. The originally microblogging site is adding an ever-scrolling feed of video content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#A D#B A#Eagle Eye
knowtechie.com

How to listen to podcasts on Amazon Echo

Amazon’s Alexa is your digital assistant, capable of making your day just a bit easier by responding to your voice. In addition to helping you play music or make a phone call, Alexa is capable of playing your favorite podcast from your favorite provider. Podcasts are a great way...
ELECTRONICS
cryptopotato.com

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Private Messages About Decentralizing Twitter

Here’s what some of the world’s most prominent billionaires have been discussing about Twitter’s future this year. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey shared direct messages about creating a more decentralized version of Twitter shortly before Dorsey exited its board of directors earlier this year. Those messages have...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy