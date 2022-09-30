Twitter is the latest social media platform to copy TikTok. No, it isn’t going all-in and introducing a TikTok-like short-video feature just yet, something Instagram did with Reels and YouTube with Shorts. But the company Thursday announced a new video experience that appears to be inspired by the popular Chinese app. The originally microblogging site is adding an ever-scrolling feed of video content.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO