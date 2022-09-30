Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Ugly win
Others will say, “a win is a win,” and then rant. Penn State beat Northwestern, which makes every Penn State fan happy. How it won is another story. Penn State turned the ball over five times, four on fumbles. Sean Clifford wasn’t sharp at QB, finishing the day 10-20 for 140 yards and a first-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange.
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
Penns Valley barn destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
WJAC TV
DA: 'Distress' call leads authorities to investigation at Johnstown-area home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway involving a Johnstown home in the Prospect area of the city. Investigators were seen Thursday at a house along the 300 block of Ebensburg Road. Officials say police were called to the home after receiving a call from a “distressed person”...
From haunted hikes to renaissance fairs, 10 Centre County events not to miss in October
They’re not all designed to scare you.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 310
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 310 on Tuesday evening. According to police, the accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on State Route 310 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2013...
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
October Artist Of The Month: Senior Katherine Lehner
All artists start somewhere, and for senior Katherine Lehner, it was drawing eyes. “For a while, I would only ever draw eyes,” said Lehner, “They are beautiful and easy to draw.”. Lehner began her development as an artist at a young age and credits her dad with sparking...
After more than a decade, future of Bellefonte’s elementary schools remains unclear
The district has spent more than $100,000 on architectural firms on the long-planned project.
WJAC TV
Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
thebablueprint.com
POWER OF 3: Best places for Bellwoodians to eat
Hello and welcome back to the Power of Three. Today I am going to name 3 of the best places to eat in or around Bellwood. I will base my selection on three thing food, service, wait time. 1: Irvin’s on Main. Irvin’s is a classic. It is located...
explorejeffersonpa.com
I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
