64 meat products recalled over listeria threat
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. According to a recall notice posted...
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know
For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
The FDA Warns People to Stop Cooking Their Chicken in Cold Medicine
If you've ever downed a shot of NyQuil and thought it would make a great chicken marinade, you're not alone. Although you should be. The disturbing concoction has reportedly been turned into a TikTok trend that not only sounds gross but could also be deadly, the US Food and Drug Administration warned this week.
Healthy Choice frozen beef products recalled over mislabeling
More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling. Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.
Chai products recalled because ‘potential underprocessing’ may lead to botulism
Two products in two sizes from The Chai Box have been recalled because there is the potential they could be contaminated with bacteria. According to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the products have been recalled because of “potential underprocessing, which may lead to clostridium botulinum contamination.
Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Guacamole and salsa among 25 recalled items sold at Kroger after listeria was found
Listeria caused 25 ready-to-eat food items to be recalled from Kroger stores in three states. Atlanta-area company GHGB said in its Tuesday recall notice, posted by the FDA, that on Friday it learned “that a single sample of a product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.”. Listeria kills about 260...
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos.
Michigan cheese maker recalls Brie and Camembert due to listeria outbreak
Benton Harbor's Old Europe Cheese Inc. issued a recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to a possible listeria outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The cheeses are sold at large chains in the U.S. and Mexico, including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods.
Brie, Camembert Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination
The maker of an upscale cheese is voluntarily recalling some product sold under different brand names because of potential potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI issued the recall of its Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022. They were sold under various brand names at retailers around the country through retailers with locations in New England including Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Lidl, Shaw's, Trader Joe and Whole Foods.
Salad Dressing Sold at Aldi Stores Is Being Recalled
Treehouse Foods has announced a recall of salad dressing. (Yes, there are multiple salad dressing recalls at the moment, which is strange.) The recall is on a single lot of its Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, which is sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Some of the bottles in this lot may contain Asian Sesame Dressing instead of the dressing listed on the label. The Italian Dressing contains egg and dairy, but Asian Sesame Dressing also contains the allergens soy and wheat. Those ingredients are not listed on the label due to the misbranding.
FDA Perhaps Superfluously Warns Teens Not to Cook Chicken in Nyquil
The FDA is warning teenagers against trying “Nyquil chicken.” This involves marinating chicken in the over the counter cold medicine, cooking it, and eating it. Whether anyone has ever actually done this is unclear, but users on TikTok have been sharing—and mocking—a chicken recipe that calls for you to cook the meat in Nyquil. (The resulting dish is also known as “sleepy chicken.”) Although it’s already difficult to find content related to the recipe—notably, many of the recipe videos that other users are responding to have been deleted—typing “nyquil” into the search bar in TikTok brings up several search terms related to the recipe, like “nyquil chick” or “nyquil chicekn.” Some of the videos making fun of the recipe also already have a flag from TikTok on them that reads “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”
US Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to cheeses
Six cases of Listeria monocytogenes have been linked to brie and camembert cheeses manufactured in by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan. Outbreak cases were reported to the CDC by California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. Five of the six outbreak victims were hospitalized. There have...
